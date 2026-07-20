Four Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel In Ukraine's Odesa; MEA Condemns Incident
The Ministry said the Indian Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to those affected.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST|
Updated : July 20, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi/Kasaragod: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the missile attack on vessel MV Golden Leo while it was departing from the port of Odesa. The Ukrainian Navy blamed Russian for the attack on the vessel in which four Indian mariners were among those killed while one is in a critical condition.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, said, "On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition".
Our statement on attacks on commercial vessel - MV GOLDEN LEO ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/rhM365hrWJ pic.twitter.com/UMfD7qmT53
It said, "Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."
The statement added, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided".
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles during the attack. One missile struck the starboard side of MV Golden Leo, igniting a fire.
A 26-year-old mariner from Kerala, Akhil Joyan, was among those killed in the attack. Akhil, who had been working as a mariner for the last five years and hailed from AKG Nagar in Vellarikundu, Kasaragod, was among the crew members aboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship MV Golden Leo, which was carrying foodgrains, when it was targeted. The ship's crew comprised nationals from India and Syria.
The vessel's owner confirmed the tragic demise of nine crew members following the completion of search and rescue operations coordinated with local authorities. Eight other crew members were successfully rescued by Ukrainian port authorities and emergency services. Alongside Akhil Joyan, the victims who lost their lives have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Bhatt, Jagan Singh, Abhishek Nishad, Mustafa Ammar, Ayman Dayfallah, Rakan Bishara, Yasser Santli, and Muhammad Al-Baghdadi. Official identification procedures for several victims us still in progress.
Here are the latest available details on the Golden Leo incident near Odesa, Ukraine, on the night of 19 July 2026:— All India Seafarers Union (@AllSeafarers) July 20, 2026
🚢 Vessel
Name: GOLDEN LEO
Type: Civilian dry cargo / grain carrier
Flag: Guinea-Bissau
Ownership: Reported as Turkish-owned
Cargo: Grain, reportedly corn…
The eight surviving crew members rescued from the vessel include Ahmed Hamouya, Sebastian Blesson, Abdul Khader, Al-Turkmani, Hadi Haider, Khalid Khamoosi, Muhammad Yahya Al-Salek, Muhammad Majid Al-Kurdi, and Abdullah Rahal. In an official statement, the ship’s owner expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those rescued.
The company confirmed it is working closely with embassies and administrative authorities to complete the necessary legal processes and arrange for the repatriation of the deceased crew members' bodies, noting that the formalities may take some time.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had struck “two bulk carrier-type seagoing vessels carrying military cargo” in the Port of Odesa but provided no evidence to support the assertion. On the other hand, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office said prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which covers violations of the laws and customs of war resulting in death.
The attack on the vessel comes amidst a significant escalation of Russian strikes on the Odesa region. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper stated that Odesa has been under daily shelling since early July, with some days recording up to 15 air raid alerts.
Over 90 people have lost their lives in recent Russian strikes across the region, including 28 fatalities reported in July alone. While Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces targeted fuel storage facilities at Odesa port, the strikes have inflicted severe civilian and maritime casualties.
In response to the missile strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian cities, Ukraine launched an extensive overnight retaliatory drone attack targeting Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck Russian logistics facilities and an oil depot, stating that Ukraine would respond justly to every Russian assault.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported that air defenses intercepted at least 85 drones, though falling debris and impacts injured 10 people and set several buildings on fire across districts including Podolsk, Domodedovo, and Odintsovo.
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