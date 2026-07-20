ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel In Ukraine's Odesa; MEA Condemns Incident

File photo of Akhil Joyan ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Kasaragod: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the missile attack on vessel MV Golden Leo while it was departing from the port of Odesa. The Ukrainian Navy blamed Russian for the attack on the vessel in which four Indian mariners were among those killed while one is in a critical condition. The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official statement, said, "On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition". It said, "Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery." The statement added,​ "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided". MV Golden Leo after the missile attack (Ukrainian Navy) According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles during the attack. One missile struck the starboard side of MV Golden Leo, igniting a fire.