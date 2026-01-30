‘Making Reels After Getting Bail on Medical Grounds….’, SC Declines To Interfere With Bail Conditions Of YouTuber Shankar
The bench said Shankar is misusing the liberty, and that was the finding of the Madras High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the bail conditions imposed on YouTuber and journalist Shankar alias Savukku Shankar, by the Madras High Court regarding allegations of assault and extortion by a film producer.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The petitioner was represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan. Justice Datta told Srinivasan that his client was not granted bail on merits but on medical grounds but after being out on bail, he started making videos and reels. "After going out on bail you started making reels and videos and putting it on YouTube. That was not the purpose of the grant of bail”, said the bench.
The bench said Shankar is misusing the liberty, and that was the finding of the Madras High Court. “Now, your bail has not been cancelled, but the high court has imposed conditions and asked you not to talk about pending cases but you are still doing that," the bench said.
It said Shankar is appearing before the apex court every week, while declining to entertain his plea. “His laptop is seized; he does not file an application before the magistrate for release of the laptop. He comes to the Supreme Court. His phone is seized; he comes to the Supreme Court for release of the phone”, observed the bench.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tamil Nadu government, submitted that the police needed his mobile phone for investigation, which he did not give. The state’s counsel added that after coming out on bail, he made a video showcasing that phone.
The bench was informed that the YouTuber did not visit the hospital for which he was granted interim bail. "Because he was busy making reels”, Justice Sharma orally remarked.
Srinivasan said his client was not granted bail on medical grounds and the high court, while granting bail, had criticised the state police for targeting Shankar. The bench said if he was so ill then should show some restraint and get well before uploading the videos on YouTube.
After hearing submissions, the bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the bail conditions and dismissed his plea. On January 20, the top court dismissed another plea filed by the YouTuber seeking directions to unseal his office in Chennai and return his seized devices in connection with allegations of assault and extortion by a film producer.
