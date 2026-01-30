ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Making Reels After Getting Bail on Medical Grounds….’, SC Declines To Interfere With Bail Conditions Of YouTuber Shankar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the bail conditions imposed on YouTuber and journalist Shankar alias Savukku Shankar, by the Madras High Court regarding allegations of assault and extortion by a film producer.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The petitioner was represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan. Justice Datta told Srinivasan that his client was not granted bail on merits but on medical grounds but after being out on bail, he started making videos and reels. "After going out on bail you started making reels and videos and putting it on YouTube. That was not the purpose of the grant of bail”, said the bench.

The bench said Shankar is misusing the liberty, and that was the finding of the Madras High Court. “Now, your bail has not been cancelled, but the high court has imposed conditions and asked you not to talk about pending cases but you are still doing that," the bench said.

It said Shankar is appearing before the apex court every week, while declining to entertain his plea. “His laptop is seized; he does not file an application before the magistrate for release of the laptop. He comes to the Supreme Court. His phone is seized; he comes to the Supreme Court for release of the phone”, observed the bench.