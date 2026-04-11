‘Making Justice Seamless, Transparent And Universally Accessible’: CJI On 'Natively Digital' Ecosystem
CJI Surya Kant said that we must ensure every court serves as an integrated digital court equipped with hybrid hearing facilities.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Saturday that technology has evolved from an administrative convenience into a constitutional instrument—strengthening equality before the law, widening access to justice, and enabling the judiciary to transcend procedural rigidities.
The CJI was speaking at the inaugural function of the National Conference on Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation. The function was attended by union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitin Prasada, apex court judges, judicial officers, judges of the high court and district judges.
"We must ensure that every court serves as an integrated digital court equipped not only with hybrid hearing facilities, but capable of functioning as a fully paperless court. Technology has become a constitutional instrument," said the CJI.
"It is no longer an administrative convenience; it is a tool that strengthens equality before the law, expands access to justice, and allows the judiciary to transcend procedural rigidities," he added.
"Flowing from that principle is our larger vision: the creation of a 'natively digital' ecosystem, a future where justice is not merely a place one goes to, but a service that is seamless, transparent, and available to every individual," said the CJI.
He said that he is glad to say that now this is not merely an aspiration for the distant future; it is work already underway. The CJI said that the e-Committee is actively building the 'digital bedrock' that will allow technology to serve the entire lifecycle of a case and integrate every stakeholder of the justice delivery system.
The CJI said that at the core of any justice system lies a simple but enduring promise: every individual, regardless of means or circumstance, must be able to access justice in a fair, timely, and effective manner.
CJI said the reform of a justice system is measured by how meaningfully citizens, advocates and other stakeholders will be able to benefit from it. Emphasising that in a country as socially and geographically diverse as India, digitisation cannot succeed unless it is accompanied by genuine accessibility, CJI Kant said the establishment of 2,331 e-Sewa Kendras has played an important role in this respect.
"These Kendras provide assistance in accessing case status, facilitate video conferencing, and offer support to those who may otherwise find digital systems difficult to navigate. I am confident that these initiatives will ensure that access to digital justice does not depend on a person's wealth or linguistic proficiency. Technology must transcend physical and economic barriers, and that must remain our guiding principle," he said.
The CJI further said that phase III for the e-courts project, supported by the Centre with an outlay of ₹7,210 crore, was designed to be a decisive reorientation of the entire enterprise, and the vision animating the phase was to carry the promise of digitisation to the remotest corner of our country.
The CJI said that the changes, which have been taken by the judiciary over the years, have marked the emergence of a new kind of system. He highlighted structural reforms made in the form of the National Judicial Data Grid and said it is perhaps one of the most consequential transparency and monitoring tools any democracy has created for its justice system, enabling tracking of over 4.5 crore pending cases in real time.
Justice Vikram Nath, who is the chairperson of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court, which is responsible for digitally interlinking all courts and forming an IT-enabled judiciary system in the country, announced that pilot testing of Digital Courts 2.1 is underway to ensure consistency and decorum of court proceedings, and it will soon be rolled out across the country. He said that this initiative will soon be rolled out across the country and will further standardise and enhance our digital capabilities.
Also Read
‘Discriminatory As Well As Arbitrary’: SC On State Differentiating Between Serving Employees And Pensioners On DA