ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Making Justice Seamless, Transparent And Universally Accessible’: CJI On 'Natively Digital' Ecosystem

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Saturday that technology has evolved from an administrative convenience into a constitutional instrument—strengthening equality before the law, widening access to justice, and enabling the judiciary to transcend procedural rigidities.

The CJI was speaking at the inaugural function of the National Conference on Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation. The function was attended by union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitin Prasada, apex court judges, judicial officers, judges of the high court and district judges.

"We must ensure that every court serves as an integrated digital court equipped not only with hybrid hearing facilities, but capable of functioning as a fully paperless court. Technology has become a constitutional instrument," said the CJI.

"It is no longer an administrative convenience; it is a tool that strengthens equality before the law, expands access to justice, and allows the judiciary to transcend procedural rigidities," he added.

"Flowing from that principle is our larger vision: the creation of a 'natively digital' ecosystem, a future where justice is not merely a place one goes to, but a service that is seamless, transparent, and available to every individual," said the CJI.

He said that he is glad to say that now this is not merely an aspiration for the distant future; it is work already underway. The CJI said that the e-Committee is actively building the 'digital bedrock' that will allow technology to serve the entire lifecycle of a case and integrate every stakeholder of the justice delivery system.