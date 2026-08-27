ETV Bharat / bharat

Making BSF Feel Home Away From Home On Raksha Bandhan: School Girls Tie Rakhis To Jawans At J&K IB

School girls tie 'Rakhis' to BSF personnel at Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi along the International Border in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the brother-sister relation, girl students of different schools of Jammu on Thursday tied 'Rakhis' on the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to make them feel home away from home. The programme was organised at three different areas on the International Border (IB) with the main function taking place at the Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district. School girls tie rakhis to BSF personnel at Border Out Post in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat) The students were enthusiastic about getting the opportunity to be with the guardians of the borders of the country, who give preference to the nation before their families. With a prayer plate in their hands, in which the oil lamp, sweets and the rakhis were placed perfectly, the school girls celebrated the festival with the BSF personnel. School girls tie rakhis to BSF personnel at Border Out Post in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)