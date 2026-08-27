Making BSF Feel Home Away From Home On Raksha Bandhan: School Girls Tie Rakhis To Jawans At J&K IB
School girls from various schools of Jammu thronged the Border Out Post in Suchetgarh to tie rakhis to the personnel, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Jammu: Ahead of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the brother-sister relation, girl students of different schools of Jammu on Thursday tied 'Rakhis' on the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to make them feel home away from home.
The programme was organised at three different areas on the International Border (IB) with the main function taking place at the Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.
The students were enthusiastic about getting the opportunity to be with the guardians of the borders of the country, who give preference to the nation before their families. With a prayer plate in their hands, in which the oil lamp, sweets and the rakhis were placed perfectly, the school girls celebrated the festival with the BSF personnel.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Sanvi, a student from neighbouring Ranbir Singh Pura said, "I feel proud to be here to celebrate the festival with BSF personnel who are away from their sisters and families. It is a moment of pride for me to join the celebration with these men in uniform who guard our borders and make the entire country feel safe. They shouldn't feel lonely while being away from their families and it is our duty towards them to tie the Rakhi."
"The way these personnel treat us and secure our borders, we pray to God for their safety," she added.
Raising the slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ji Jai'(Long live mother India) and others, these students gathered to make this opportunity a lifelong memory.
Students from International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Jammu, Riya and Sehaj said that they have been preparing for the festival for the last two days and they feel happy to be with the BSF personnel.
Another student from Maharaja Surajmal institute, Vedika said, "These people guard us and it is our duty also to pay back by tying Rakhi to them as they stay away from their families."
BSF is guarding the 198-km-long IB of Jammu frontiers from the Chicken Neck area, a narrow section of the Pakistani territory that juts into the Indian side at Akhnoor to the Paharpur area of Kathua district. The IB remains highly sensitive and volatile due to the ever increasing chances of infiltration from the Pakistani side.
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