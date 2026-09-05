ETV Bharat / bharat

Make Students Aware Of Evil Of Drugs; Help Reduce Screen Time: PM Modi To Teachers

In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with National Teachers Awards winners at his official residence, in New Delhi. ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to teachers to make students aware of the menace of drugs and has urged them to help reduce their screen time.

Interacting with the national award-winning teachers on Friday, the eve of Teacher's Day, Modi said that everyone in society should push students towards creative pursuits. He emphasised that teachers need to look beyond students' academic performance and be attentive to their behaviour and everyday lives.

The prime minister said teachers have an increasingly important role to play in the lives of children now that there are fewer joint family set-ups. On drugs, Modi said that in some big cities and universities, it is difficult to identify if anyone gets affected by the problem, as no one knows who gives whom what.

"In these circumstances, teachers should take the initiative for awareness and also observe minutely if any change (in behaviour) is witnessed in any child," he said. "You should not allow the childhood of a student to die. The biggest contribution can be given by the teachers for keeping childhood alive in students' lives," he said.

Highlighting the issue of screen time, Modi said that it has become a major concern. He urged teachers to speak to parents about how much time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones late at night. He suggested that children could gradually come out of excessive screen use by developing an interest in sports, physical games and creative activities.

The Prime Minister referred to the National Education Policy and stressed the importance of taking children outside the classroom and connecting them with real-world skills and forms of work.