Make Students Aware Of Evil Of Drugs; Help Reduce Screen Time: PM Modi To Teachers
Narendra Modi emphasised that teachers need to look beyond students' academic performance and be attentive to their behaviour and everyday lives.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to teachers to make students aware of the menace of drugs and has urged them to help reduce their screen time.
Interacting with the national award-winning teachers on Friday, the eve of Teacher's Day, Modi said that everyone in society should push students towards creative pursuits. He emphasised that teachers need to look beyond students' academic performance and be attentive to their behaviour and everyday lives.
The prime minister said teachers have an increasingly important role to play in the lives of children now that there are fewer joint family set-ups. On drugs, Modi said that in some big cities and universities, it is difficult to identify if anyone gets affected by the problem, as no one knows who gives whom what.
"In these circumstances, teachers should take the initiative for awareness and also observe minutely if any change (in behaviour) is witnessed in any child," he said. "You should not allow the childhood of a student to die. The biggest contribution can be given by the teachers for keeping childhood alive in students' lives," he said.
#TeachersDay is about appreciating the strong contribution of teachers to our society. It is also a day to pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2026
Here is what happened when the National Teachers' Awards winners were invited to 7, LKM yesterday…. pic.twitter.com/LtXTvHiQoQ
Highlighting the issue of screen time, Modi said that it has become a major concern. He urged teachers to speak to parents about how much time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones late at night. He suggested that children could gradually come out of excessive screen use by developing an interest in sports, physical games and creative activities.
The Prime Minister referred to the National Education Policy and stressed the importance of taking children outside the classroom and connecting them with real-world skills and forms of work.
Modi asked teachers to go beyond imparting knowledge about the syllabus and help inculcate values such as dignity of labour amongst the children.
During the meeting, the National Teachers' Award winners shared their experiences from their teaching careers and spoke about the different approaches they have adopted to make classroom learning more engaging and interesting for students.
The teachers also discussed innovative techniques they used to make lessons easier to understand and encourage greater participation among students.
They shared examples of activities and initiatives undertaken beyond their regular teaching responsibilities, including various forms of social work carried out for the benefit of their communities.
Interacting with the awardees, PM Modi appreciated their dedication to the profession of teaching and praised the remarkable enthusiasm and commitment they have demonstrated over the years.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged that their sustained efforts and contribution to education had been recognised through the National Teachers' Awards, which celebrate teachers who have made a significant difference to the learning experiences and lives of their students.
According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, this year, 82 teachers and educators have been selected for the National Teachers Awards from three departments, including 48 teachers from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 teachers/faculty members from Higher Educational Institutions and Polytechnics, and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
A video of the interaction was released on social media platforms on Saturday.