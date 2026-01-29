ETV Bharat / bharat

Make Online Firms Responsible For Age Verification, Promote Simpler Devices For Kids: Eco Survey

New Delhi: Online platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and simpler devices should be promoted for children to access educational content with safeguards to address rising problem digital addiction, Economic Survey 2025-26 said on Thursday.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament has identified digital addiction as a rising problem impacting mental health of youth and adults. It noted measures by various countries, including Australia, China, and South Korea, and called for several interventions, besides ongoing efforts of various government departments.

"Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content. Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features, and targeted advertising," the Survey said.

The Survey has called for educating families and encouraged them to promote screen-time limits, device-free hours, and shared offline activities. It has called for conducting parental workshops through schools and community centres to train guardians in setting healthy boundaries, recognising signs of addiction, and using parental control tools effectively.

"Promoting simpler devices for children, such as basic phones or education-only tablets, along with enforced usage limits and content filters, can further reduce exposure to harmful material, including violent, sexual, or gambling-related content," the Survey said.

It said network layer safeguards, such as internet service provider-level interventions, that can complement such measures by offering family data plans with differentiated quotas for educational versus recreational apps and default blocking of high-risk categories, with opt-in overrides available to guardians.