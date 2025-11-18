'Make-in-India' Takes Centrestage At IITF As India Showcases Indigenous Rifles
India accelerates defence self-reliance as AWEIL unveils advanced indigenous rifles at IITF, reducing long-standing dependence on imports.
New Delhi: India has long imported advanced rifles, sniper systems and premium assault weapons from Russia, Israel, Sweden, Japan and several European countries. But the picture is now changing.
Under the "Make-in-India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the country has rapidly reduced its dependence on foreign weapons. At the India International Trade Fair (IITF) underway at Pragati Maidan, the Kanpur-based PSU, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), demonstrated that India has not only developed alternatives to foreign weapons, but has also achieved the capability to compete with them in several segments.
Sumit Raha, AWEIL’s Marketing Manager, told ETV Bharat that earlier, these weapons were imported from countries like Russia, Israel and Sweden at very high prices. Now, weapons with the same technology and even better firepower are being produced within India.
He said the time has come to provide the Indian Army with 100 per cent indigenous options. The advanced weapons being manufactured by AWEIL are already being used by the armed forces as well as state police units. A sniper rifle capable of neutralising targets up to 1,200 metres has also been developed. Its testing is underway and it will be launched soon, which will further strengthen the capabilities of India’s police and armed forces.
According to Raha, this is not merely about manufacturing weapons, but a mission to make India strategically self-reliant. The weapons showcased at IITF clearly demonstrate that India now has the capability to manufacture modern arms that are equal to those of any country in the world.
8.6×70 mm Sniper Rifle
Raha explained that the 8.6×70 mm Sniper Rifle showcased by AWEIL at IITF now fills India's long-standing need for a domestically produced long-range precision rifle, reducing reliance on foreign models. According to Raha, this weapon will enable the Indian Army to be fully self-reliant for long-range precision engagement.
Key features
- Calibre: 0.338
- Operation: Direct lug locking
- Fire mode: Single
- Weight: Under 9 kg (including scope and bipod)
- Range: 1,200 metres
- Length: 1,250 mm (with muzzle brake)
- Magazine capacity: 5 rounds
- Safety: Quick-release push button
Trichy Assault Rifle
For close-range engagements and counter-insurgency operations, India had relied on Russia’s AK series for decades. But the Trichy Assault Rifle has emerged as an indigenous alternative in the same category. According to Raha, the Trichy rifle provides Indian personnel with a strong and cost-effective alternative to Russian AK-series rifles.
Key features
- Calibre: 7.62×39 mm
- Operation: Gas-operated
- Weight: 3.63 kg
- Range: 300 metres
- Fire mode: Single and auto
- Rate of fire: 600 rounds/minute
- Magazine capacity: 30 rounds
- Length: 890 mm (TAR-FB)
- 930 mm (butt extended)
- 720 mm (folded butt)
Ishapore Assault Rifle
India was earlier dependent on several American and European companies for weapons in the 7.62×51 mm category. But the Ishapore Assault Rifle (IAR) has made the country self-reliant in this range. According to Raha, the IAR has been designed entirely in accordance with the requirements of the Indian Army. It is a premium-class rifle that frees India from the need for foreign weapons.
Key features
- Calibre: 7.62×51 mm
- Weight: 3.74 kg (without magazine)
- Fire mode: Single and auto
- Range: 500 metres
- Fire rate: 600–650 rounds/minute
- Length: 885 mm (butt retracted)
- 966 mm (butt extended)
- Magazine capacity: 20 rounds
India’s Declining Dependence On Small Arms Imports
India earlier purchased long-range sniper rifles from Russia and Israel, close-range assault rifles from Russia, premium 7.62×51 mm rifles from European countries, and specialised assault weapons from countries like Sweden and Japan. Now, indigenous options are available in all these categories. This is reducing India’s dependence on other countries for weapons.
