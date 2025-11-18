ETV Bharat / bharat

'Make-in-India' Takes Centrestage At IITF As India Showcases Indigenous Rifles

New Delhi: India has long imported advanced rifles, sniper systems and premium assault weapons from Russia, Israel, Sweden, Japan and several European countries. But the picture is now changing.

Under the "Make-in-India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the country has rapidly reduced its dependence on foreign weapons. At the India International Trade Fair (IITF) underway at Pragati Maidan, the Kanpur-based PSU, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), demonstrated that India has not only developed alternatives to foreign weapons, but has also achieved the capability to compete with them in several segments.

Sumit Raha, AWEIL’s Marketing Manager, told ETV Bharat that earlier, these weapons were imported from countries like Russia, Israel and Sweden at very high prices. Now, weapons with the same technology and even better firepower are being produced within India.

He said the time has come to provide the Indian Army with 100 per cent indigenous options. The advanced weapons being manufactured by AWEIL are already being used by the armed forces as well as state police units. A sniper rifle capable of neutralising targets up to 1,200 metres has also been developed. Its testing is underway and it will be launched soon, which will further strengthen the capabilities of India’s police and armed forces.

According to Raha, this is not merely about manufacturing weapons, but a mission to make India strategically self-reliant. The weapons showcased at IITF clearly demonstrate that India now has the capability to manufacture modern arms that are equal to those of any country in the world.

8.6×70 mm Sniper Rifle

Raha explained that the 8.6×70 mm Sniper Rifle showcased by AWEIL at IITF now fills India's long-standing need for a domestically produced long-range precision rifle, reducing reliance on foreign models. According to Raha, this weapon will enable the Indian Army to be fully self-reliant for long-range precision engagement.

Key features