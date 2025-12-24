ETV Bharat / bharat

'Make In India' Meets Israeli Tech: How ATEMM Deal Recasts India-Israel Defence Ties

New Delhi: India’s defence partnership with Israel entered a new phase this month with the signing of a three-year strategic agreement between India’s Belrise Industries and Israel’s Plasan Sasa to co-produce the All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATEMM) platform for the Indian armed forces.

Far more than a commercial deal, the agreement reflects the steady evolution of India-Israel defence ties from a buyer-seller relationship into a technology-driven industrial partnership.

“The ATEMM is a cutting-edge self-propelled electric platform designed to enhance operational payload, energy, survivability, and mobility for modern armed forces,” a statement issued by Plasan on Tuesday reads. “The partnership aims to deliver advanced mission-ready solutions tailored to the requirements of the Indian defence sector, aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) initiatives.”

According to the statement, this agreement will help in the joint pursuit of ATEMM systems for Indian military applications. It will strengthen India’s defence ecosystem through localised production and technology transfer. It will lead to future integration into Plasan’s global supply chain for cost-effective production in India. Belrise’s manufacturing capabilities will combine with Plasan’s innovation.

The deal underscores how Israel has become one of New Delhi’s most important partners in translating the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ into practical defence manufacturing outcomes.

Belrise Industries is an automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India that specialises in automotive systems for the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicle niche. Plasan deals in survivability and armour solutions. It has subsidiaries in the US, France and Israel. Plasan provides comprehensive survivability solutions from armoured vehicles designed and manufactured to tailored protection and integrated systems for OEM platforms, its website reads.

The ATEMM is a robotic platform designed to deliver energy to the battlefield, reduce the logistical burden, and extend operational reach. It can seamlessly connect to a leading vehicle, transforming a 4×4 vehicle into synchronised 6x6 platform with enhanced power, improved mobility and additional 1.0T payload. In its tandem configuration, disconnected from the lead vehicle, the ATEMM can transition into a robotic platform and operate remotely or autonomously, providing double the power and payload.

Historically, India–Israel defence ties were largely procurement-oriented – with India buying systems like missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and sensing equipment from Israeli firms. This deal reflects a shift toward joint development, localisation and production rather than mere imports. It signals a maturing relationship with co-innovation and industrial collaboration at its core.

This aligns with broader bilateral initiatives recently pursued by New Delhi and Tel Aviv to deepen defence cooperation frameworks beyond transactional buys. The Belrise-Plasan deal exemplifies how Indian and Israeli companies can align with New Delhi’s policies aimed at defence self-reliance and domestic production. It reinforces the shift toward technology transfer and local engineering participation, a priority for India in strengthening private sector contributions to defence.