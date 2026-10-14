'Make Emergency Official': Dipke Criticises PM Modi After Two CJP Leaders Sent To Tihar Jail For 'Unfurling Tricolour'
The last time Indians were jailed for waving Tiranga at public place was under colonial rule, when foreign rulers saw us as inferiors, said Dipke.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of enforcing an "unofficial Emergency" in the country, alleging that restrictions on protests and detention and arrest of demonstrators are undermining the democratic rights of the citizens.
His comments came after CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area.
Speaking to media in Nagpur before his departure to Delhi, Dipke questioned the need for permission to hoist the national flag at Jantar Mantar and alleged that peaceful protesters are being subjected to arbitrary action.
Dipke alleged that both Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were illegally taken into custody.
Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026
Targeting the PM, he said, "I want to tell Narendra Modi: if you intend to impose an Emergency in the country, make it official. You are currently enforcing an unofficial Emergency where one requires permission just to hoist the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Hoisting the Tricolour has become such a major crime in this country that people are being sent to custody for five days."
He further said, "Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar."
The last time I remember Indians being jailed for waving the Tiranga at a public place was under colonial rule, when foreign rulers saw us as inferior and treated us as such.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026
Dipke said all these ongoing protests are for the same cause. "We share a single agenda, we are all fighting against Gyanesh Kumar. The Cockroach Janta Party is a distinct, independent pressure group and will always remain so; however, our movement and the INDIA bloc are aligned on the same cause. Our country runs on the Constitution and ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar; no matter how hard Narendra Modi tries to impose the Sangh's ideology, this nation will always be guided by Babasaheb's principles," he said.
Whatever the INDIA bloc is doing is to save the country's democracy and Constitution, he added.
Dipke further challenged the authorities to take action against them, questioning the role of the Supreme Court. "Even though it is a constitutional body, the Supreme Court has, at times, aided the Election Commission. What was the Supreme Court doing when the deletion of votes was taking place? What was their stance when votes were deleted in Bengal?" Will the Supreme Court tell Narendra Modi not to contest this time but to run in the next election?" he questioned.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives in Delhi and says, "Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was… pic.twitter.com/4qNQva9W31— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026
On his alleged links with the Aam Aadmi Party, Dipke said, "The most critical issue is that people's names are being removed from the voter list. We have the support of various parties; when we were protesting at Jantar Mantar, both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray extended their support, yet some people seem to see nothing beyond the Aam Aadmi Party."
Taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dipke asked the former to look for ways to bail the state out of drought crisis. "Eknath Shinde makes various allegations, dragging Pakistan, America, and China into every issue. Our state is facing a drought; Eknath Shinde should focus on that first," said Dipke, asserting that CJP stands with the farmers.
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CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Arrested After Jantar Mantar Breach, Sent To 5-Day Judicial Custody