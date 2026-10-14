ETV Bharat / bharat

'Make Emergency Official': Dipke Criticises PM Modi After Two CJP Leaders Sent To Tihar Jail For 'Unfurling Tricolour'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of enforcing an "unofficial Emergency" in the country, alleging that restrictions on protests and detention and arrest of demonstrators are undermining the democratic rights of the citizens.

His comments came after CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area.

Speaking to media in Nagpur before his departure to Delhi, Dipke questioned the need for permission to hoist the national flag at Jantar Mantar and alleged that peaceful protesters are being subjected to arbitrary action. Dipke alleged that both Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were illegally taken into custody. Targeting the PM, he said, "I want to tell Narendra Modi: if you intend to impose an Emergency in the country, make it official. You are currently enforcing an unofficial Emergency where one requires permission just to hoist the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Hoisting the Tricolour has become such a major crime in this country that people are being sent to custody for five days." He further said, "Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar."