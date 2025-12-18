ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Train Accident Averted In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; Tejas Express Stopped In Time At Gangaghat

Unnao: A major train accident was averted late on Wednesday night after an alert railway official detected a cement sleeper lying on the down line of Kanpur-Lucknow rail route near Magarwara railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

According to officials, after noticing the concrete sleeper on the track, the staffer immediately passed on the information to the railway control room, acting on which, senior officials alerted the concerned departments and stopped train movement on the affected route.

As a precaution, the Tejas Express running from New Delhi to Lucknow had to be stopped at Gangaghat railway station for nearly 27 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers. The train arrived at Gangaghat station at around 8:52 pm and was halted on the loop line instead of the main line due to the obstruction ahead.

With passengers trying to figure out the reason for the train's stoppage, railway officials informed about the situation and urged them to remain calm.