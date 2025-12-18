Major Train Accident Averted In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; Tejas Express Stopped In Time At Gangaghat
A major accident was averted near Unnao's Magarwara railway station after a railway staffer detected a cement sleeper lying on Kanpur-Lucknow rail track.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
Unnao: A major train accident was averted late on Wednesday night after an alert railway official detected a cement sleeper lying on the down line of Kanpur-Lucknow rail route near Magarwara railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.
According to officials, after noticing the concrete sleeper on the track, the staffer immediately passed on the information to the railway control room, acting on which, senior officials alerted the concerned departments and stopped train movement on the affected route.
As a precaution, the Tejas Express running from New Delhi to Lucknow had to be stopped at Gangaghat railway station for nearly 27 minutes, causing inconvenience to passengers. The train arrived at Gangaghat station at around 8:52 pm and was halted on the loop line instead of the main line due to the obstruction ahead.
With passengers trying to figure out the reason for the train's stoppage, railway officials informed about the situation and urged them to remain calm.
After the alert was received, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and senior railway officials reached the spot near Magarwara station and removed the sleeper from the track. Simultaneously, officials thoroughly inspected the down line again to ensure there were no other obstructions or safety risks. Traffic resumed after the route was cleared for train movement following all safety checks, officials added.
RPF's preliminary investigation suggests the cemented sleeper may have fallen onto the track during ballast unloading work. However, given the seriousness of the incident, officials haven't ruled out possibility of sabotage or negligence.
Following the incident, the railway administration directed officials to increase surveillance of ongoing work near tracks and strengthen security measures. RPF Inspector Harish Kumar Meena stated, "The concrete sleeper has been removed and train movement has been restored. The sleeper was placed on the down line, it could have caused a major accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway."
