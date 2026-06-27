ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Terror Plot Foiled As Police Seize Weapons In Assam, Arrest Two ULFA(I) Militants

Tinsukia: A major terror attack was averted in Assam's Tinsukia district after police arrested two ULFA(I) militants who were planning to attack civilians.

Addressing a press conference, Tinsukia Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mayank Kumar Jha identified the arrested men as self-styled second lieutenants Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran, both residents of Tinsukia district.

Police said the duo had previously been involved in attacks on security forces in Kakopathar and Jagun. According to the SSP, the militants entered Assam from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh and were carrying a large cache of weapons and ammunition. They were allegedly instructed to carry out an attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town.