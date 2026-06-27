Major Terror Plot Foiled As Police Seize Weapons In Assam, Arrest Two ULFA(I) Militants
Two ULFA(I) militants allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar via Arunachal Pradesh and were planning attacks on civilians.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Tinsukia: A major terror attack was averted in Assam's Tinsukia district after police arrested two ULFA(I) militants who were planning to attack civilians.
Addressing a press conference, Tinsukia Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mayank Kumar Jha identified the arrested men as self-styled second lieutenants Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran, both residents of Tinsukia district.
Police said the duo had previously been involved in attacks on security forces in Kakopathar and Jagun. According to the SSP, the militants entered Assam from Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh and were carrying a large cache of weapons and ammunition. They were allegedly instructed to carry out an attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town.
"The investigation so far suggests that the two ULFA(I) cadres were instructed to strike in Tinsukia Town. They entered Assam from Myanmar via Arunachal Pradesh," said SSP Jha. "Two cadres were tasked to target and kill innocent people in Tinsukia town indiscriminately to create terror”, the top police official said.
Jha added, "The modus operandi indicates influence of external actors to destabilise the region."
The two militants were arrested on Friday evening in Jagun, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, during a police operation. Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, emergency medicines, food supplies meant for prolonged jungle stay, incriminating documents and a four-wheeler.
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