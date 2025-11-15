ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Split Could Happen In Congress, It Has Become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress': PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is "deep disappointment and anger" brewing within the Congress over the path on which its "naamdaars" are taking it, and a "major split" could hit the party ahead.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi also said the Congress has become "Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC" and its entire agenda revolves around this.

"The basis of the Congress's politics is now just negative politics. Sometimes it gives the slogan of 'chowkidar chor hai', other times it wastes the time of Parliament, sometimes it attacks institutions, sometimes it raises questions on EVMs, sometimes it abuses the Election Commission, other times it makes false allegations of 'vote chori', divides people on caste and religious lines, and puts forward the agenda of the enemies of the country," he said.

"The Congress has no positive vision for the country. The truth is that today the Congress has become the 'Muslimleegi Maowadi' Congress -- MMC. The Congress's entire agenda revolves around this, so now a new faction is emerging within Congress itself, which is uncomfortable with this negative politics. There is deep disappointment and deep anger brewing within the party regarding the path on which the 'namdaars' of the Congress are taking the party on," Modi said.

"I suspect there might be another major split in Congress ahead," he said. The prime minister pointed out that in the last three Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has not been able to touch three digits.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections have been held in six states of the country, and in these elections, the number of MLAs of the Congress elected is less than the number of MLAs that "we have won just today", Modi said. He said people's confidence in the party which ruled the country for decades is continuously decreasing.