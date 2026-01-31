West Bengal Gets New DGP, Kolkata New Police Commissioner, A Son-Of-The-Soil
Ahead of Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee transfers 52 other officers across upper echelons of Kolkata Police in major reshuffle.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a major reshuffle in the administrations of both the state and Kolkata police corps, just 24 hours before the end of outgoing West Bengal Director General Police Rajeev Kumar's tenure. Putting an end to prolonged speculation, IPS officer Piyush Pandey has been appointed as the acting DGP.
At the same time, significant changes have also been made at the top echelons of Kolkata Police. Supratim Sarkar has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Manoj Verma. Separate notifications issued from the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday, ordered this reshuffle, which also affects several levels of the police administration, effective immediately.
The tenure of the current WB DGP, Rajeev Kumar, ends today (January 31). There was intense speculation within the administration about who would take over. According to Nabanna sources, Rajeev Kumar's name was also on the list sent to the Centre for the permanent DGP's post. Ultimately, Piyush Pandey, who has previously served as the Director of Security, was appointed as the acting DG.
The biggest surprise, though, was regarding the appointment of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Manoj Verma has been removed from the post and transferred to the Director of Security position vacated by Piyush Pandey. Supratim Sarkar, who was previously serving as ADG (South Bengal), has been appointed as the new CP, making him the first Bengali as Kolkata Police Commissioner since Soumen Mitra, whose second term ended in 2021.
Besides appointing Sarkar, who was known as an efficient officer during the Left Front regime, former CP Vineet Goyal has been brought back to the post of ADG (Law and Order), while Javed Shamim has been given the responsibility of ADG of the STF.
The reshuffle was not limited to the top level. Extensive changes were also made within the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar on Friday. A total of 52 officers of the Inspector rank have been transferred across various departments and police stations of Kolkata Police. Of these, 47 are Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Additional OCs of various police stations. Informed circles said this reshuffling, ahead of the Assembly elections, as noteworthy.
Changes have also been made to the posts of OCs of eight women's police stations. According to Lalbazar sources, questions had recently been raised about the policing system in Anandapur, following a devastating fire in a godown there. Prasun Dey Sarkar, the OC of Haridevpur police station, has been given the responsibility of Anandapur police station.
Additionally, Sanjay Mukherjee, the OC of Panchasayar police station, has been transferred to South Port police station, and Chaitanya Chapai, the OC of Hastings police station, has been transferred to Panchasayar police station. Subrata Das, the OC of South Port police station, has been transferred to Hastings police station.
Hirak Dalpati, the OC of Girish Park police station, has been given charge of Park Street police station. Samarendra Chakraborty, the OC of Charu Market police station, has been transferred to Girish Park, while Sushanta Kundu, the OC of Taratala police station, has been sent to Charu Market police station. Bappaditya Naskar, the OC of Park Street police station, has been transferred to Bowbazar.
Furthermore, Saikat Niyogi, the OC of Amherst Street police station, has been transferred to Behala police station, and Prasenjit Poddar, the OC of Beleghata police station, has taken charge of Amherst Street police station. Animesh Howlader, the OC of Behala police station, has been transferred to Tiljala police station, and Supratik Bandyopadhyay, the OC of Tiljala police station, has been transferred to Sinthi police station.
Surajit Bandyopadhyay, the OC of Phoolbagan police station, has been transferred to Haridevpur police station, and Alok Sarkar, the OC of New Alipore police station, has been transferred to Phoolbagan police station. Arijit Chatterjee, the OC of Regent Park police station, has been transferred to Beleghata, and Rakesh Kumar Singh, the OC of Thakurpukur police station, has been given charge of Beniapukur police station.
