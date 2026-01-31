ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Gets New DGP, Kolkata New Police Commissioner, A Son-Of-The-Soil

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a major reshuffle in the administrations of both the state and Kolkata police corps, just 24 hours before the end of outgoing West Bengal Director General Police Rajeev Kumar's tenure. Putting an end to prolonged speculation, IPS officer Piyush Pandey has been appointed as the acting DGP.

At the same time, significant changes have also been made at the top echelons of Kolkata Police. Supratim Sarkar has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Manoj Verma. Separate notifications issued from the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday, ordered this reshuffle, which also affects several levels of the police administration, effective immediately.

The tenure of the current WB DGP, Rajeev Kumar, ends today (January 31). There was intense speculation within the administration about who would take over. According to Nabanna sources, Rajeev Kumar's name was also on the list sent to the Centre for the permanent DGP's post. Ultimately, Piyush Pandey, who has previously served as the Director of Security, was appointed as the acting DG.

The biggest surprise, though, was regarding the appointment of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Manoj Verma has been removed from the post and transferred to the Director of Security position vacated by Piyush Pandey. Supratim Sarkar, who was previously serving as ADG (South Bengal), has been appointed as the new CP, making him the first Bengali as Kolkata Police Commissioner since Soumen Mitra, whose second term ended in 2021.

Besides appointing Sarkar, who was known as an efficient officer during the Left Front regime, former CP Vineet Goyal has been brought back to the post of ADG (Law and Order), while Javed Shamim has been given the responsibility of ADG of the STF.

The reshuffle was not limited to the top level. Extensive changes were also made within the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar on Friday. A total of 52 officers of the Inspector rank have been transferred across various departments and police stations of Kolkata Police. Of these, 47 are Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Additional OCs of various police stations. Informed circles said this reshuffling, ahead of the Assembly elections, as noteworthy.