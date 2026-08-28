Major Rejig in Jammu And Kashmir Police Amid Fresh Challenges
Hailing from the 2007 batch of the Indian Police Service, Kumar’s career has included crucial assignments in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and elsewhere.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:04 AM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 2:13 AM IST
Srinagar: Authorities ordered a rejig in the police on Wednesday, appointing Sujit Kumar as the new inspector general of Police in Kashmir and Tejinder Singh as his counterpart in the Jammu region.
At the centre of the reboot is Sujit Kumar, who was inspector general of police, J&K security. He replaced VK Birdi, who was repatriated to central deputation two months ago. But he was held back to ensure smooth conduct of the now-concluded Amarnath Yatra.
Hailing from the 2007 batch of Indian Police Services (IPS), Kumar’s career spans holding crucial assignments in Jammu and Kashmir Police and outside, including the paramilitary. He has held postings in the Naxal-hit belt in Jharkhand. He also had a stint in the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the security of the Prime Minister.
On Thursday afternoon, he took over the charge and will now oversee the entire security of the Valley.
Kumar's task will be to bolster internal security and deal with the emerging threats faced by Kashmiri Pandits. The community has been threatened by terror groups through posters revealing their personal details, including phone numbers and addresses etc. This prompted authorities to order minority employees working under the Prime Minister's employment package to work for a fortnight from August 5.
Kumar is seen as an experienced hand who has previously dealt with such challenges in Kashmir following the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Between 2021 to 2024, he oversaw policing and law and order as Deputy Inspector General of Police in north Kashmir along the Line of Control and in central Kashmir, including the capital Srinagar.
His term was marked with several anti-terror operations and the dismantling of the network of hybrid terrorists, unlisted militants who were radicalised to carry out terror attacks and blending back into society. Their presence was detected in the targeted killing of minority employees and targeted killings in the Valley.
“Kumar is known for professional policing and maintains calm temperament. His role will be to maintain confidence of people earned since 2019,” said an official who previously worked with him. “His intense and detail-oriented investigations are well-known in police ranks. This has earned him accolades.” In 2025, has got President’s gallantry and received service medals for his meritorious services.
In the meantime, the Home Department has also ordered additional director general of police (ADGP) MK Sinha to replace the incumbent J&K CID chief Nitish Kumar. Now, Sinha will be the intelligence chief of the Union Territory.
Besides, Uttam Chand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IGP Police Operations & Services, PHQ has been posted as IGP Railways J&K vice Vivek Gupta. He will also continue to hold the additional charge of IGP Operations & Services. Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, has been posted as IGP Headquarters J&K. Vivek Gupta, IGP Railways, has been posted as IGP Security J&K
Shakti Kumar Pathak has been designated as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Mubassir Latifi Ameer has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) IR Kashmir. Sahil Sarangal has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama. Sunny Gupta has been posted as SSP Kishtwar. Tahir Saleem Khan has been posted as SSP Handwara. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah has been posted as SO to IG Kashmir Zone. Naresh Singh has been posted as SSP Rajouri.
Read more