ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Rejig in Jammu And Kashmir Police Amid Fresh Challenges

Srinagar: Authorities ordered a rejig in the police on Wednesday, appointing Sujit Kumar as the new inspector general of Police in Kashmir and Tejinder Singh as his counterpart in the Jammu region.

At the centre of the reboot is Sujit Kumar, who was inspector general of police, J&K security. He replaced VK Birdi, who was repatriated to central deputation two months ago. But he was held back to ensure smooth conduct of the now-concluded Amarnath Yatra.

Hailing from the 2007 batch of Indian Police Services (IPS), Kumar’s career spans holding crucial assignments in Jammu and Kashmir Police and outside, including the paramilitary. He has held postings in the Naxal-hit belt in Jharkhand. He also had a stint in the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the security of the Prime Minister.

On Thursday afternoon, he took over the charge and will now oversee the entire security of the Valley.

Kumar's task will be to bolster internal security and deal with the emerging threats faced by Kashmiri Pandits. The community has been threatened by terror groups through posters revealing their personal details, including phone numbers and addresses etc. This prompted authorities to order minority employees working under the Prime Minister's employment package to work for a fortnight from August 5.

Kumar is seen as an experienced hand who has previously dealt with such challenges in Kashmir following the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Between 2021 to 2024, he oversaw policing and law and order as Deputy Inspector General of Police in north Kashmir along the Line of Control and in central Kashmir, including the capital Srinagar.