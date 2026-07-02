ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Push To India’s Green Fuel Export: ACME Signs Landmark Deal With Japanese Companies

The landmark signing of offtake agreements by ACME with Japan's IHI Corporation and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical ( Ministry of New and Renewable Energy )

New Delhi: Renewable energy company ACME Group has signed long-term agreements with two leading Japanese companies to supply green ammonia and green methanol. This marks one of India’s biggest export commitments for green hydrogen derivatives as the country seeks to establish itself as a global clean fuel hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

The agreements were signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Government of Japan and executives from ACME Group, IHI Corporation and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC).

Under the agreements, ACME will supply 405,000 tonnes per annum (kTPA) of green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation and 100,000 tonnes per annum (100 kTPA) of green methanol to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company under a 10-year contract.

The export deals are backed by ACME’s large green fuel projects in Odisha, where the company is planning investments of nearly Rs 67,000 crore across two green ammonia plants and one green methanol facility.

The NGHM, approved in January 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, aims to position India as a global production and export hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives. ACME has been awarded 370 kTPA of green ammonia production capacity under the mission's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The green ammonia agreement with IHI is supported by Japan’s Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme for low-carbon ammonia, administered by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The mechanism provides price support to Japanese buyers, improving the commercial viability of long-term imports of green fuels.