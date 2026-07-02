Major Push To India’s Green Fuel Export: ACME Signs Landmark Deal With Japanese Companies
Renewable energy company ACME signed long-term deals to export 405 kTPA of green ammonia and 100 kTPA of green methanol to Japan, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Renewable energy company ACME Group has signed long-term agreements with two leading Japanese companies to supply green ammonia and green methanol. This marks one of India’s biggest export commitments for green hydrogen derivatives as the country seeks to establish itself as a global clean fuel hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).
The agreements were signed in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Government of Japan and executives from ACME Group, IHI Corporation and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC).
Under the agreements, ACME will supply 405,000 tonnes per annum (kTPA) of green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation and 100,000 tonnes per annum (100 kTPA) of green methanol to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company under a 10-year contract.
The export deals are backed by ACME’s large green fuel projects in Odisha, where the company is planning investments of nearly Rs 67,000 crore across two green ammonia plants and one green methanol facility.
Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India's #GreenHydrogen Mission continues to achieve new milestones.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 2, 2026
The landmark signing of offtake agreements by ACME with Japan's IHI Corporation and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical marks a significant step… pic.twitter.com/auNmHkuBuK
The NGHM, approved in January 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, aims to position India as a global production and export hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives. ACME has been awarded 370 kTPA of green ammonia production capacity under the mission's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The green ammonia agreement with IHI is supported by Japan’s Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme for low-carbon ammonia, administered by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The mechanism provides price support to Japanese buyers, improving the commercial viability of long-term imports of green fuels.
The green methanol supplied to MGC will come from ACME’s Paradeep facility and is being developed to comply with European Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) norms as well as International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards for cleaner marine fuels.
Welcoming the agreement, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said Japan's decision to extend CfD subsidy support to the ACME-IHI project reflected growing global confidence in India's green hydrogen ecosystem.
“It reflects the growing global confidence in India's green hydrogen ecosystem and our emergence as a trusted partner in the global clean energy transition. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Green Hydrogen Mission is creating a strong and future-ready ecosystem. It is attracting global investments, building international partnerships, and opening new markets for Indian green hydrogen and its derivatives,” he said.
MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the agreements create a long-term market for Indian green fuels in Japan, demonstrate the commercial maturity of India's green hydrogen sector and help establish international green hydrogen and green ammonia value chains.
Japan’s Vice Minister of METI, Takehiko Matsuo, described the agreements as a flagship outcome of the growing India-Japan partnership in clean energy. The agreements also provide momentum to ACME's three major projects in Odisha.
According to the company's presentation, ACME is developing a 400 kTPA green ammonia plant at Gopalpur in Tata SEZ with an estimated investment of ₹20,000 crore, expected to generate around 3,400 jobs. The project has received High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) approval, while IHI will purchase the plant's entire output and acquire a 30 per cent equity stake. Engineering work is underway with technology licensing by Casale of Switzerland and front-end engineering by Norway's Aker. The project is targeting a final investment decision in November 2026 and commissioning by July 2030.
The company is also setting up a much larger 800 kTPA green ammonia plant at Paradeep, involving an investment of around Rs 34,000 crore and expected to create 3,600 jobs. The project has secured a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement with SECI for 0.37 million tonnes per annum, while land acquisition is in progress. Technology and engineering contracts have been awarded to Germany's ThyssenKrupp. The final investment decision is targeted for December 2026, with commissioning planned by April 2029.
Alongside it, ACME plans a 100 kTPA green methanol plant at Paradeep with an investment of Rs 6,211 crore, expected to generate around 600 jobs. The facility has secured HLCA approval and a full-capacity offtake agreement with MGC Japan. Feasibility studies have been completed, land acquisition is underway and the project is targeting a final investment decision by December 2026, with commissioning scheduled for June 2030.
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