Martyr Mohit Sharma Cremated With Military Salute In Jhajjar Village In Haryana

Jhajjar: The last rites of Army jawan Mohit Sharma, who was martyred in the Doda accident in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full state honours in his native village Gijarod in Haryana.

His cremation was done by his younger brother. Mohit was given a ceremonial salute by the Army personnel. Thousands of people joined the funeral procession, raising slogans of “Major Mohit Sharma Amar Rahe”.

With tearful eyes, villagers and family members bid him a final farewell. Army officials and administrative authorities were present on the occasion.

His mortal remains arrived in his hometown wrapped in the Tricolour, with vehicles bearing the national flag and people walking in tribute. The village atmosphere was sombre as residents honoured the fallen soldier.

Martyred Major Mohit Sharma

Mourning has gripped Mohit’s native village. According to the family, Mohit had joined the Indian Army five years ago and was serving as a soldier. He married about a year ago.