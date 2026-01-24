Martyr Mohit Sharma Cremated With Military Salute In Jhajjar Village In Haryana
Thousands attended Mohit Sharma’s funeral in Jhajjar, where the Doda accident victim was cremated with military salute and state honours.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Jhajjar: The last rites of Army jawan Mohit Sharma, who was martyred in the Doda accident in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full state honours in his native village Gijarod in Haryana.
His cremation was done by his younger brother. Mohit was given a ceremonial salute by the Army personnel. Thousands of people joined the funeral procession, raising slogans of “Major Mohit Sharma Amar Rahe”.
With tearful eyes, villagers and family members bid him a final farewell. Army officials and administrative authorities were present on the occasion.
His mortal remains arrived in his hometown wrapped in the Tricolour, with vehicles bearing the national flag and people walking in tribute. The village atmosphere was sombre as residents honoured the fallen soldier.
Martyred Major Mohit Sharma
Mourning has gripped Mohit’s native village. According to the family, Mohit had joined the Indian Army five years ago and was serving as a soldier. He married about a year ago.
Tributes also poured in from students of Sant Ishwariye Bhartiya Vidya Mandir in Nainsu, Udhampur, who lit candles and offered prayers for the fallen soldiers and the speedy recovery of the injured.
Doda Accident In Jammu And Kashmir
On Thursday in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, an Army vehicle plunged nearly 400 feet into a gorge, killing ten soldiers, including Mohit Sharma from Jhajjar. Eleven others were airlifted for treatment. News of Mohit’s death brought grief to his village.
Local authorities explained that the snow on the road contributed to the driver losing control. At the time of the incident, 21 soldiers were travelling from Doda towards an upper post.
The Bhadarwah-Chamba road, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Himachal Pradesh, traverses high mountains, deep gorges, sharp bends, and narrow stretches. These factors make it especially hazardous during snowfall, which played a role in the accident sequence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident. “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected,” he wrote on X.
