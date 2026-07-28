ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Milestone In India-Nepal Ties: Railways' First-Ever Freight Train From Kolkata Arrives In Biratnagar

New Delhi: The first-ever freight train flagged off by the Railways from the Kolkata Port has reached the Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal marking a major milestone in strengthening India-Nepal freight connectivity.

According to a press release by the Railways Ministry, the train, comprising 40 wagons carrying a consignment of canola, completed its journey under the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, marking a new chapter in rail-based cross-border freight movement.

The successful operation enables direct rail movement of containerised cargo from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transshipment at the border. The new arrangement is expected to substantially reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving the efficiency, reliability and competitiveness of cross-border trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The milestone has been made possible through the implementation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, which facilitates seamless end-to-end rail transportation of freight between the two countries, the Railways said.

The achievement builds upon the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Nepal. Following the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange (LoE) in November 2025, direct commercial rail movement to Biratnagar has now become operational, opening new opportunities for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.