Major Milestone In India-Nepal Ties: Railways' First-Ever Freight Train From Kolkata Arrives In Biratnagar
The train carrying 40 wagons was flagged off from the Kolkata Port and reached Biratnagar in Nepal with a consignment of canola.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The first-ever freight train flagged off by the Railways from the Kolkata Port has reached the Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal marking a major milestone in strengthening India-Nepal freight connectivity.
According to a press release by the Railways Ministry, the train, comprising 40 wagons carrying a consignment of canola, completed its journey under the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, marking a new chapter in rail-based cross-border freight movement.
The successful operation enables direct rail movement of containerised cargo from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transshipment at the border. The new arrangement is expected to substantially reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving the efficiency, reliability and competitiveness of cross-border trade between the two neighbouring countries.
The milestone has been made possible through the implementation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, which facilitates seamless end-to-end rail transportation of freight between the two countries, the Railways said.
The achievement builds upon the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Nepal. Following the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange (LoE) in November 2025, direct commercial rail movement to Biratnagar has now become operational, opening new opportunities for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
The direct freight service is expected to provide a significant boost to the movement of import and export cargo by offering a faster, more economical and environmentally sustainable mode of transportation. By reducing multiple handling points and improving supply chain efficiency, the initiative will benefit exporters, importers, logistics operators and industries engaged in cross-border trade, according to the Railways.
“The milestone also reflects Indian Railways' continued focus on expanding international rail connectivity, strengthening freight logistics and supporting the Government's vision of improving ease of doing business through modern transport infrastructure,” it added.
According to the Railways, the increased rail-based freight movement will contribute to lower logistics costs, improved cargo reliability and greener transportation while fostering stronger economic partnerships with neighbouring countries.
The successful operation of the first direct commercial container freight train to Nepal marks another important achievement in Indian Railways' efforts to build an integrated, efficient and future-ready freight network that supports regional trade, economic growth and seamless international connectivity.
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