Major Milestone For Kudankulam Nuclear Plant As Reactor Pressure Vessel Installed In Unit 5
The installation was carried out after receiving clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). Reports Manikandan R
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu has successfully installed the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) in Unit 5. This is considered to be an important step toward the expansion of India's largest nuclear power project.
The installation was carried out after receiving clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). The reactor pressure vessel is considered the core component of a nuclear reactor and was placed inside the reactor building of Unit 5.
Manufactured by Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, the vessel weighs approximately 320 tonnes. It houses the nuclear fuel and also is a place where the controlled nuclear fission process takes place to generate energy. It is considered the heart of a nuclear power plant.
The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant currently operates two nuclear reactors. Each reactor generates 1,000 megawatts (MW). Units 1 and 2 are already producing electricity, while Units 3, 4, 5 and 6 are under various stages of construction.
According to project officials, Units 3 and 4 are in advanced stages of development, while construction work continues on Units 5 and 6. Once all six reactors become operational, the Kudankulam complex will have a total installed capacity of 6,000 MW, one of the largest nuclear energy hubs in India.
Officials said that by May 2024, Units 1 and 2 had collectively generated around 130 billion units of electricity. This contribution is estimated to have prevented the emission of nearly 112 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
The expansion of the Kudankulam project is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy security and supporting the country's vision of becoming a developed nation while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has been developed through collaboration between India and Russia.
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