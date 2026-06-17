ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Milestone For Kudankulam Nuclear Plant As Reactor Pressure Vessel Installed In Unit 5

Tirunelveli: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu has successfully installed the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) in Unit 5. This is considered to be an important step toward the expansion of India's largest nuclear power project.

The installation was carried out after receiving clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). The reactor pressure vessel is considered the core component of a nuclear reactor and was placed inside the reactor building of Unit 5.

Manufactured by Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, the vessel weighs approximately 320 tonnes. It houses the nuclear fuel and also is a place where the controlled nuclear fission process takes place to generate energy. It is considered the heart of a nuclear power plant.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant currently operates two nuclear reactors. Each reactor generates 1,000 megawatts (MW). Units 1 and 2 are already producing electricity, while Units 3, 4, 5 and 6 are under various stages of construction.