ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Under Control, Says HPCL After Massive Blaze At Visakhapatnam Refinery; No Casualties

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at the Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam and was brought under control with no casualties, officials said on Tuesday.

“A fire incident was reported at the pitch intermediate storage tank at Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), at around 10 PM on November 2, 2026. Fire & Safety Team of Visakh Refinery promptly activated the firefighting and emergency response measures,” HPCL said in a post on X.

Massive Blaze At HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery (PTI)

The company said that the fire was brought under control within a short time with no casualties and added that all the units of the refinery are working safely. According to Malkapuram Circle Inspector E Narasimha Rao, the fire broke out in the sulfur unit, involving a product known as sulfur pitch, which he described as a waste or bottom product. He said there was no cause for panic, as everyone was safe.

"There are no casualties, no injuries, and no major issues. Everyone is safe, and there is no need for panic," he said. The Circle Inspector added that HPCL's own fire tenders were handling the situation locally, and no external assistance was required.

An eyewitness described seeing flames rising from the facility and said people were frightened by the incident. Another eyewitness said the flames appeared large and that people moved away out of fear.