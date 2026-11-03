Fire Under Control, Says HPCL After Massive Blaze At Visakhapatnam Refinery; No Casualties
An eyewitness described seeing flames rising from the facility and said people were frightened by the incident.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at the Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam and was brought under control with no casualties, officials said on Tuesday.
“A fire incident was reported at the pitch intermediate storage tank at Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), at around 10 PM on November 2, 2026. Fire & Safety Team of Visakh Refinery promptly activated the firefighting and emergency response measures,” HPCL said in a post on X.
The company said that the fire was brought under control within a short time with no casualties and added that all the units of the refinery are working safely. According to Malkapuram Circle Inspector E Narasimha Rao, the fire broke out in the sulfur unit, involving a product known as sulfur pitch, which he described as a waste or bottom product. He said there was no cause for panic, as everyone was safe.
"There are no casualties, no injuries, and no major issues. Everyone is safe, and there is no need for panic," he said. The Circle Inspector added that HPCL's own fire tenders were handling the situation locally, and no external assistance was required.
Fire Incident at HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery A fire incident was reported at the pitch intermediate storage tank at Visakh Refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), at around 10 PM on November 2, 2026. Fire & Safety Team of Visakh Refinery promptly activated the firefighting and emergency response measures. The fire was localized to pitch tank area and was brought under control within a short time. There has been no casualties. All the Units of the Refinery are working safely. HPCL remains committed to the highest standards of safety and emergency preparedness. @HardeepSPuri @TheSureshGopi @PetroleumMin @Secretary_MoPNG— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) November 2, 2026
An eyewitness described seeing flames rising from the facility and said people were frightened by the incident. Another eyewitness said the flames appeared large and that people moved away out of fear.
Meanwhile, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Dileep Chakravarthy, who visited the site, said the fire was fully extinguished using the firefighting equipment installed at the plant and equipment deployed by the Andhra Pradesh Fire Department.
"There is no cause for worry, and no injuries or casualties have been reported. People are requested not to panic about the incident," Chakravarthy said. Describing the incident, the RDO said a small blast was reported at the refinery, following which a fire broke out.
Chakravarthy said an enquiry would be initiated into industrial safety at the facility in accordance with the applicable safety norms. "There will be an enquiry about industrial safety in that, as per industry safety norms. But for the public, it is to be noted that there is no cause for worry. It is fully under control," he added.
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