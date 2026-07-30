ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police To Drop Cases Against Ordinary 'Cockroaches', But Not Those Accused Of Violence Or History Sheeters

New Delhi: Delhi's Home Department on Thursday clarified that no legal action will be taken against ordinary protesters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who participated in the agitation at Jantar Mantar against irregularities in NEET (UG) exam.

The department, however, said the relief would not be applicable to those accused of violence and individuals with prior criminal history/history sheeters.

According to an official order issued by the Delhi Government's Home Department on Thursday, the decision was taken keeping in view the Supreme Court's directives. The Supreme Court had passed an order on July 28, in the case of Shailendra Mani Tripathi vs Union of India and others. The court had said the right to hold peaceful protests is guaranteed under law and police excesses on such agitations cannot be justified. The government said it had reviewed all aspects of the matter following the Supreme Court's order and decided not to pursue further legal action against protesters, subject to certain conditions.

File photo of CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar (ETV Bharat)

The order by the Home Department stated, "In light of this order, the Delhi government has taken the important decision after considering all aspects". According to the official order, a total of 13 FIRs were registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the protests related to alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam.