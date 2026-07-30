Delhi Police To Drop Cases Against Ordinary 'Cockroaches', But Not Those Accused Of Violence Or History Sheeters
Delhi's Home Department said the government it does not intend to take any further adverse action against those involved in the protests.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Home Department on Thursday clarified that no legal action will be taken against ordinary protesters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who participated in the agitation at Jantar Mantar against irregularities in NEET (UG) exam.
The department, however, said the relief would not be applicable to those accused of violence and individuals with prior criminal history/history sheeters.
According to an official order issued by the Delhi Government's Home Department on Thursday, the decision was taken keeping in view the Supreme Court's directives. The Supreme Court had passed an order on July 28, in the case of Shailendra Mani Tripathi vs Union of India and others. The court had said the right to hold peaceful protests is guaranteed under law and police excesses on such agitations cannot be justified. The government said it had reviewed all aspects of the matter following the Supreme Court's order and decided not to pursue further legal action against protesters, subject to certain conditions.
The order by the Home Department stated, "In light of this order, the Delhi government has taken the important decision after considering all aspects". According to the official order, a total of 13 FIRs were registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the protests related to alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) exam.
After reviewing the cases, the government approved three key points
1. Exemption from legal action: No adverse legal action will be taken by police authorities within the National Capital Territory of Delhi against any individual involved in the protests. However, as directed by the Supreme Court, this protection will not apply to individuals with a prior criminal history.
2. Release of arrested individuals: If protesters have already been arrested or detained in these cases, their cases will be reviewed promptly and the process for their release will begin expeditiously.
3. Case completely closed: The Delhi government also clarified that it does not intend to take any further adverse action against those involved in the protests. The entire matter will now be considered closed and no further action will be taken in this regard.
The order, issued by Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Delhi, was formally approved by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Copies of the order have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and Directorate of Prosecution for necessary action.
The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday had warned of launching a fresh nationwide agitation if the government failed to honour its commitment to withdraw FIRs against protesters and prevent any punitive action.
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