Major Boost for Students: Australia's UNSW To Open Campus In India

By Surabhi Gupta



New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s push for internationalisation of higher education, the University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of Australia’s premier institutions and ranked among the world’s top 20, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish a campus in India.

The announcement was made on Monday during the 3rd Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting in New Delhi, co-chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare.

The move marks one of the most significant expansions of Australia’s educational footprint in India, further cementing the two countries’ rapidly deepening academic and research ties.

A landmark moment in bilateral education cooperation

The LoI was jointly handed over by Ministers Pradhan and Clare to senior UNSW representatives, formalising the university’s entry under the University Grants Commission’s 2023 regulations permitting foreign institutions to set up campuses in India.

Pradhan described UNSW as “one of Australia’s premier universities and an academic institution ranked top-20 globally,” adding that its India campus would expand collaborative opportunities in higher education and accelerate India’s global engagement. “Congratulate UNSW and welcome them to India,” he said.

The UNSW approval follows earlier LoIs issued to four Australian universities this year, La Trobe University, Victoria University, Western Sydney University and University of Western Australia. With UNSW joining the list, India now has seven Australian universities planning eight campuses across the country, signalling one of the most robust transnational education linkages India has developed with any country.

Calling the development “a win-win,” Minister Jason Clare said, “It is good for Australia and it is good for India. It is a great sign of the strength of the relationship between the two countries.”

AIESC: Setting the Roadmap for the Future

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare handing over the LoI to UNSW official (ETV Bharat)

The AIESC meeting brought together key ministers, senior officials, and vice-chancellors from both nations to review ongoing cooperation in school education, higher education, research, skills, and workforce development.

The Indian delegation included Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar, senior secretaries from the ministries of education and skill development, and representatives from multiple Indian institutions. The Australian side comprised Minister Andrew Giles, Assistant Minister Julian Hill, and senior officials from universities and government departments.

Pradhan called the meeting “a great opportunity to build upon the progress made since the inaugural AIESC,” emphasising that education, skills and research form the “key pillars of the India-Australia Strategic Partnership.”

He noted that the two countries are committed to expanding cooperation in priority areas including AI, advanced materials, semiconductors, MedTech, clean energy, sustainability, teacher training, sports education and early childhood education.

‘Research Should Be Autonomous’: Meenakshi Gopinath

Educationist and former Lady Shri Ram College Principal Meenakshi Gopinath welcomed the UNSW move, calling it a significant moment in India’s global education engagement. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she highlighted Australia’s long history of academic collaboration with India.

“Any international collaboration is good. It can only be beneficial to students on both sides. We are living in an interconnected world and we are also members of the larger Indo-Pacific partnerships. This can only enhance our soft power,” she said. Gopinath stressed the importance of granting autonomy to universities in cross-border collaborations.

"Research should ideally be left to the universities to monitor, to pilot, to navigate. The government should facilitate, not manage the minutiae. The strength of the programme will depend on how much autonomy and ownership there is,” she said.

Drawing on her experience with the long-standing Lady Shri Ram College–La Trobe University partnership, she noted how exchange programmes often lead to immersive experiences and long-term academic links. “Our students went there, their students came here, and very often our students then went on to pursue further degrees in Australia. It has worked exceedingly well over decades.”

She also pointed out Australia's progressive policies around integrating foreign students. “At least 25 per cent of their student population has to be foreign students. They have very innovative ways to look at student and faculty exchange. There is a lot to learn.”

What the UNSW Campus Means for India

The UNSW campus is expected to offer Indian students access to high-quality global programmes, cutting-edge research facilities, and international faculty, without the financial burden of travelling overseas. It aligns closely with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision for global exposure and world-class standards.

Officials indicated that UNSW is likely to offer programmes in:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

2. Engineering and emerging technologies

3. Business and public policy