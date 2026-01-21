Major Boost For Ruling DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election; Veteran AIADMK Leader Vaithilingam Joins Party
Vaithilingam, a sitting MLA from Orathanadu constituency resigned from the AIADMK and joined the DMK in presence of CM Stalin.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Chennai: In a major boost to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, veteran AIADMK leader and party face in the Delta districts R Vaithilingam on Wednesday joined the DMK here.
Vaithilingam, who is the sitting MLA from Orathanadu constituency resigned from his MLA post this morning and subsequently joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin at the party headquarters.
Vaithilingam, a staunch supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) in the party, personally handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Appavu.
While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami had categorically stated that there was no question of readmitting OPS and his supporters into the party, OPS's supporters continue to join other parties. A few weeks ago, Manoj Pandian, an MLA supporting OPS, also resigned from his MLA post and joined the DMK.
Likewise, lawyer Subburathinam, a staunch supporter of OPS, too joined the Stalin-led DMK with Vaithilingam's exit being the latest blow to the AIADMK.
DMK headquarters office-bearers, including Karur District DMK Secretary Senthil Balaji, were present at Vaithilingam's joining. Given Vaithilingam's influence in districts such as Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Trichy, his joining the DMK is considered a major boost for the ruling DMK in the upcoming assembly elections.
With the DMK already having won a significant number of seats in the Delta districts, including Thanjavur, in the last assembly elections, Vaithilingam's arrival is expected to further strengthen the party. Meanwhile, there is an expectation that Vaithilingam will contest again from the Orathanadu constituency on a DMK ticket in the upcoming assembly elections.