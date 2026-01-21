ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Boost For Ruling DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election; Veteran AIADMK Leader Vaithilingam Joins Party

Chennai: In a major boost to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, veteran AIADMK leader and party face in the Delta districts R Vaithilingam on Wednesday joined the DMK here.

Vaithilingam, who is the sitting MLA from Orathanadu constituency resigned from his MLA post this morning and subsequently joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin at the party headquarters.

Vaithilingam, a staunch supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) in the party, personally handed over his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Appavu.

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami had categorically stated that there was no question of readmitting OPS and his supporters into the party, OPS's supporters continue to join other parties. A few weeks ago, Manoj Pandian, an MLA supporting OPS, also resigned from his MLA post and joined the DMK.