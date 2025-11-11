Timeline: Major Terrorist Bomb Blasts In India Since 1990
In 35 years since terrorist bombings took off, India has bled terribly as it remains among the countries most affected by terrorist attacks.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The scourge of terrorist bombings in India really took off in the 1990s, following a global trend in the aftermath of the First Gulf War. In the three-and-a-half decades since then, the country has bled terribly as it remains among the countries most affected by terrorist bomb attacks.
Here's an (incomplete) list:
Mumbai (March 12, 1993): A series of 12 coordinated explosions rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring over 1,400. The attacks targeted major landmarks, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, Air India building, and several hotels.
Coimbatore (February 14, 1998): A series of 12 bomb blasts across Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu killed 58 people and injured over 200. The blasts occurred shortly before a rally by BJP leader L K Advani.
Srinagar (October 1, 2001): Terrorists launched a fidayeen attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly building in Srinagar, killing 39 people and injuring 60 others. The terrorists initially blew up a car bomb at the Assembly gate, before three terrorists holed up inside the Assembly premises were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces. Altogether, four terrorists were killed. Later, Pakistan-based jihadist outfit Jaish e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Mumbai (August 25, 2003): Two huge bombs exploded in Mumbai, leaving an indelible mark on the city's people, infrastructure, and psyche. These planned strikes occurred at Zaveri Bazaar, a thriving jewellery bazaar, and the historic Gateway of India, a major tourist attraction. The explosions killed 54 people and injured over 180 others, marking a tragic day for a city known for its resilience.
Delhi (October 29, 2005): Three explosions, one each in the busy markets at Sarojini Nagar and Paharganj, and one in a bus in Govindpuri, left 59 people dead and over 100 injured, including foreigners.
Ahmedabad railway station (February 19, 2006): At least 25 people were injured in a huge explosion at Ahmedabad railway station. Ahmedabad divisional railway manager Arvind Khare later said it was "quite a powerful device; not just a crude bomb".
Varanasi (March 7, 2006): Three bombs exploded in the holy city, leaving 21 people dead and 62 others injured at a crowded temple and a railway station. The first bomb went off near Sankat Mochan temple at 6.30 pm, followed by a second in Cantonment Railway Station. The third bomb went off inside the crowded coach of the Shiv Ganga express just as it was about to leave for New Delhi.
Jama Masjid, New Delhi (April 14, 2006): Two explosions inside the Jama Masjid after evening prayers left 14 people injured, including a woman and a girl. Initial investigation indicated that low-intensity crude bombs were used. No outfit claimed responsibility.
Mumbai (July 11, 2006): Seven blasts ripped through Mumbai's suburban railway network during evening rush hour, leaving at least 147 people dead and 439 injured. The serial blasts, now called the 7/11 Terror Strikes, began shortly after 6.20 pm, when a bomb in the First Class compartment of a Western Railways suburban train between Churchgate and Borivali exploded between Khar and Santa Cruz stations.
Within 15 minutes, blasts were reported from near the stations at Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Borivali, Jogeshwari and Mira Road, all of which are along the Western Railway line. Police suspected the hand of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Lashkar e-Toiba (LeT).
Malegaon (September 08, 2006): Two bomb blasts in Malegaon of Nashik district in Maharashtra, at around 1.50 pm, when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat killed 31 people and injured over 100. The explosions happened in quick succession at Bada Kabristan and Mushaira Chowk, and led to a stampede, as people rushed out of the cemetery. Several of those killed and injured were children.
Haldibari-Siliguri passenger train (November 20, 2006): At least 10 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a powerful blast inside a compartment of the Haldibari-Siliguri passenger train, at Belacoba station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at 6.20 pm. Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), a militant outfit active in north Bengal having links with Assam's ULFA, is suspected to be behind the explosion.
Samjhauta Express (February 19, 2007): When two firebombs went off on the New Delhi-Wagah Samjhauta Express neat Panipat, it left at least 67 people dead and 50 others injured. Most of the dead, including three children, were Pakistani citizens.
Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad (May 18, 2007): At least 10 persons were killed and 50 injured in the blast inside Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid. Four others were later killed in police firing, as irate mobs clashed with the cops. Sporadic incidents of arson and attacks continued for a few days.
Gorakhpur (May 22, 2007): Six persons were injured as three serial blasts rocked Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The bombs were kept in tiffin boxes.
Hyderabad (August 25, 2007): One of the three bombs deployed in the attack went off at Lumbini Park near the state Secretariat, the other at the popular Gokul Chaat eatery in the busy Koti area, killing 41 people and injuring more than 54 others. A third bomb was traced before it had exploded, from under the foot-over-bridge in Dilsukh Nagar.
Uttar Pradesh (November 23, 2007): At least 13-people, including four lawyers, were killed, and 60 others injured, when six bombs went off in three court complexes in Lucknow, Varanasi and Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh. All the explosions occurred in courts where suspects linked to recent Islamist terror strikes had been attacked or denied representation by lawyers, suggesting that they were intended as an act of reprisal.
Jaipur Pink City (May 13, 2008): Terror struck the Pink City for the first time in the evening of May 13, 2008, when serial blasts killed at least 65 people and injured more than 150 at Chandpoi, Choti Chaupad, Subhash Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Badi Chaupad, Johri Bazar and Tripolia Bazar.
Ahmedabad (July 26, 2008): A series of 17 blast in 10 different places of Gujarat's capital left 50 dead and over 212 injured.
Delhi serial blasts (September 13, 2008): A series of five explosions rocked busy marketplaces in the capital, killing 24 and injuring around 151. The first explosion took place in Karol Bagh at 6.10 pm, followed by two bombs in Connaught Place and two more in the bustling M-Block market of Greater Kailash.
Malegaon hotel blast (September 29, 2008): Five people were killed and 35 others injured in a blast inside a hotel near Bhikhu Chowk of the communally-sensitive powerloom town of Malegaon in Maharashtra.
Kanpur (October 14, 2008): Eight people, mostly women and children, were injured, when a blast rocked the Colonelganj locality of Kanpur at 6.45 pm, when the area was buzzing with activity. According to cops, the bomb had been planted on a rented bicycle parked in front of a shop at Purani Sharab Gaddi.
Imphal (October 21, 2008): At least 17 people were killed and over 30 injured when unidentified militants exploded a bomb attached to a two-wheeler near a police commando complex in Imphal. No groups claimed responsibility.
Assam bomb blasts (October 30, 2008): In the worst-ever terrorist attack in the Northeast, 12 high intensity blasts triggered over a span of 30 minutes in four places of Assam: Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Baripeta, and left 75 dead and over 300 wounded. Timer-equipped explosive devices packed with RDX, were planted in two-wheelers and cars parked in crowded areas. For the first time, the District Magistrate's court in Guwahati was also targeted.
Blast at Pune's German Bakery (February 13, 2010): In a major terror strike since the November 26, 2008 carnage in Mumbai, eight people, including four foreigners (all women), were killed and over 40 injured in a bomb blast at around 7.30 pm that ravaged the famous German Bakery on North Main Avenue of Pune's Koregaon Park, near the Osho Ashram. It is suspected that the improvised explosive device (IED) used ammonium nitrate as fuel and RDX as a booster. The government later claimed that LeT operative David Coleman Headley had surveyed the area earlier.
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (April 17, 2010): Seventeen persons, including nine police personnel, were injured, when two low-intensity IEDs went off outside the Chinnaswamy stadium, ahead of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The police found a third device with 3.2 kg of explosive material, a timer and a battery, at Gate 8, while the match was in progress. The first IED had been wrapped in newspaper and plastic sheets and placed on a six-foot-high compound wall adjacent to Gate 12.
Delhi High Court (September 7, 2011): A powerful bomb placed in a briefcase ripped through a crowded reception area at the entrance of the Delhi High Court, killing 15 people and leaving over 67 injured.
Mumbai (July 13, 2011): Three blasts between 6.54 pm and 7.05 pm rocked crowded areas of India's financial capital, killing 21 and injuring 141. The most powerful explosion, suspected to have been set off by an IED, occurred at Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai, the second at Kabutarkhana near Dadar suburban railway station in central Mumbai, and the third at Opera House, also in south Mumbai. This was the third bomb blast in Zaveri Bazaar, the heart of Mumbai's diamond trading district. The earlier ones had happened in 1993 and 2003.
Disukhnagar, Hyderabad (February 21, 2013): Two powerful explosions ripped through crowded areas of Dilsukhnagar in the eastern part of the state capital, killing 17 and injuring over 83. The first blast took place at 6.50 pm on a busy road that links the city with Vijayawada. The second went off as terrified people were scampering to safety. Authorities said the explosions were caused by IEDs that could have been kept on bicycles or packed inside frames of bicycles.
Bengaluru (April 17, 2013): A bomb placed on a parked motorcycle exploded near the BJP’s office in the Karnataka capital, injuring 16 persons. The needle of suspicion pointed at the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and the LeT, which were behind the previous three terror strikes in the city.
Bodhgaya (July 7, 2013): Terror struck one of the holiest Buddhist shrines in Bihar’s pilgrimage town of Bodhgaya as a series of blasts took place at the Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Two monks were injured. All five accused belonged to the IM.
Pulwama (February 14, 2019): A suicide bombing targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF personnel and the perpetrator.
Bengaluru (March 1, 2024): A bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookfield left 10 people injured. The subsequent probe revealed that an IED had been used.
Also Read