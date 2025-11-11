ETV Bharat / bharat

Timeline: Major Terrorist Bomb Blasts In India Since 1990

New Delhi: The scourge of terrorist bombings in India really took off in the 1990s, following a global trend in the aftermath of the First Gulf War. In the three-and-a-half decades since then, the country has bled terribly as it remains among the countries most affected by terrorist bomb attacks.

Here's an (incomplete) list:

Mumbai (March 12, 1993): A series of 12 coordinated explosions rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring over 1,400. The attacks targeted major landmarks, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, Air India building, and several hotels.

Coimbatore (February 14, 1998): A series of 12 bomb blasts across Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu killed 58 people and injured over 200. The blasts occurred shortly before a rally by BJP leader L K Advani.

Srinagar (October 1, 2001): Terrorists launched a fidayeen attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly building in Srinagar, killing 39 people and injuring 60 others. The terrorists initially blew up a car bomb at the Assembly gate, before three terrorists holed up inside the Assembly premises were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces. Altogether, four terrorists were killed. Later, Pakistan-based jihadist outfit Jaish e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mumbai (August 25, 2003): Two huge bombs exploded in Mumbai, leaving an indelible mark on the city's people, infrastructure, and psyche. These planned strikes occurred at Zaveri Bazaar, a thriving jewellery bazaar, and the historic Gateway of India, a major tourist attraction. The explosions killed 54 people and injured over 180 others, marking a tragic day for a city known for its resilience.

Delhi (October 29, 2005): Three explosions, one each in the busy markets at Sarojini Nagar and Paharganj, and one in a bus in Govindpuri, left 59 people dead and over 100 injured, including foreigners.

Ahmedabad railway station (February 19, 2006): At least 25 people were injured in a huge explosion at Ahmedabad railway station. Ahmedabad divisional railway manager Arvind Khare later said it was "quite a powerful device; not just a crude bomb".

Varanasi (March 7, 2006): Three bombs exploded in the holy city, leaving 21 people dead and 62 others injured at a crowded temple and a railway station. The first bomb went off near Sankat Mochan temple at 6.30 pm, followed by a second in Cantonment Railway Station. The third bomb went off inside the crowded coach of the Shiv Ganga express just as it was about to leave for New Delhi.

Jama Masjid, New Delhi (April 14, 2006): Two explosions inside the Jama Masjid after evening prayers left 14 people injured, including a woman and a girl. Initial investigation indicated that low-intensity crude bombs were used. No outfit claimed responsibility.

Mumbai (July 11, 2006): Seven blasts ripped through Mumbai's suburban railway network during evening rush hour, leaving at least 147 people dead and 439 injured. The serial blasts, now called the 7/11 Terror Strikes, began shortly after 6.20 pm, when a bomb in the First Class compartment of a Western Railways suburban train between Churchgate and Borivali exploded between Khar and Santa Cruz stations.

Within 15 minutes, blasts were reported from near the stations at Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Borivali, Jogeshwari and Mira Road, all of which are along the Western Railway line. Police suspected the hand of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Lashkar e-Toiba (LeT).

Malegaon (September 08, 2006): Two bomb blasts in Malegaon of Nashik district in Maharashtra, at around 1.50 pm, when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat killed 31 people and injured over 100. The explosions happened in quick succession at Bada Kabristan and Mushaira Chowk, and led to a stampede, as people rushed out of the cemetery. Several of those killed and injured were children.

Haldibari-Siliguri passenger train (November 20, 2006): At least 10 people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a powerful blast inside a compartment of the Haldibari-Siliguri passenger train, at Belacoba station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district at 6.20 pm. Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), a militant outfit active in north Bengal having links with Assam's ULFA, is suspected to be behind the explosion.

Samjhauta Express (February 19, 2007): When two firebombs went off on the New Delhi-Wagah Samjhauta Express neat Panipat, it left at least 67 people dead and 50 others injured. Most of the dead, including three children, were Pakistani citizens.

Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad (May 18, 2007): At least 10 persons were killed and 50 injured in the blast inside Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid. Four others were later killed in police firing, as irate mobs clashed with the cops. Sporadic incidents of arson and attacks continued for a few days.

Gorakhpur (May 22, 2007): Six persons were injured as three serial blasts rocked Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The bombs were kept in tiffin boxes.

Hyderabad (August 25, 2007): One of the three bombs deployed in the attack went off at Lumbini Park near the state Secretariat, the other at the popular Gokul Chaat eatery in the busy Koti area, killing 41 people and injuring more than 54 others. A third bomb was traced before it had exploded, from under the foot-over-bridge in Dilsukh Nagar.