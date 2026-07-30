ETV Bharat / bharat

Maitreya Buddha Rock Carvings Among 23 Sites Declared Protected Monuments In Ladakh

Srinagar: Petroglyph sites and Maitreya Buddha rock carvings are among 23 sites declared heritage sites in Ladakh because they were under severe threats from unregulated tourism and infrastructure development.

These sites will be protected monuments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act now, an official notification said.

Ladakh hosts an extensive collection of prehistoric rock art in South and Central Asia. Petroglyphs are prehistoric images or carvings etched or engraved onto rock surfaces. Over the years, these sites have been increasingly under threat due to unregulated tourism and rapid infrastructure development, prompting the administration to establish India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park. The park will come up on the banks of the Indus River in Leh.

Petroglyph site at Sharnos (Special arrangement)

These monuments will now have statutory protection under the provisions of the Act, enabling the Ladakh administration to undertake measures for their conservation and prevent encroachments. Also, it will allow them to regulate activities that may endanger their structural integrity and preserve their historical authenticity, the official added.