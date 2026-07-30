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Maitreya Buddha Rock Carvings Among 23 Sites Declared Protected Monuments In Ladakh

Ladakh declared 23 sites, including petroglyphs and Buddha carvings, as protected heritage to prevent damage from tourism and infrastructure, ensuring their preservation under law.

Maitreya Buddha Rock Carvings Among 23 Sites Declared Protected Monuments In Ladakh
Maitreya Buddha Rock carvings (Special arrangement)
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By Moazum Mohammad

Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST

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Srinagar: Petroglyph sites and Maitreya Buddha rock carvings are among 23 sites declared heritage sites in Ladakh because they were under severe threats from unregulated tourism and infrastructure development.

These sites will be protected monuments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act now, an official notification said.

Ladakh hosts an extensive collection of prehistoric rock art in South and Central Asia. Petroglyphs are prehistoric images or carvings etched or engraved onto rock surfaces. Over the years, these sites have been increasingly under threat due to unregulated tourism and rapid infrastructure development, prompting the administration to establish India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park. The park will come up on the banks of the Indus River in Leh.

Maitreya Buddha Rock Carvings Among 23 Sites Declared Protected Monuments In Ladakh
Petroglyph site at Sharnos (Special arrangement)

These monuments will now have statutory protection under the provisions of the Act, enabling the Ladakh administration to undertake measures for their conservation and prevent encroachments. Also, it will allow them to regulate activities that may endanger their structural integrity and preserve their historical authenticity, the official added.

The declaration aims at strengthening heritage conservation efforts in Ladakh by providing legal protection to these historically important sites, facilitating their systematic preservation and restoration, and ensuring that future generations inherit these irreplaceable monuments in their original character and splendor.

“Ladakh's ancient monasteries, forts, caves, petroglyphs, and rock carvings are invaluable testimonies to our rich civilizational heritage and cultural identity. Their preservation is not merely about protecting monuments but about safeguarding the collective memory of our people for future generations,” said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

He said that by declaring them as protected monuments, we will lay a strong institutional foundation for their scientific conservation, documentation, and sustainable management.

Maitreya Buddha Rock Carvings Among 23 Sites Declared Protected Monuments In Ladakh
Meditation Cave of Onpo at Hunder (Special arrangement)

“This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving Ladakh's priceless heritage while promoting responsible cultural tourism, research, and greater public awareness of our unique historical legacy," Saxena added.

The notified sites include Petroglyph Site at Sharnos, Maitreya Buddha Rock Carving at Shey near Sindhu Ghat, Tingmosgang Fort, Ancient Caves at Saspol, Petroglyph Sites at Domkhar, Lehdo, Alchi and Murgi; Stongday Gonpa, Meditation Cave of Onpo at Hunder; Hunder Cave, Dechen Tsomo Khar (Fort), Stampuk Cave, Chamba Rock Carving, Zong Chamba (Rock Carving of Maitreya Buddha), Rock-Carved Buddha Statue at Hunder; Rigsum Gonbo Rock Carvings at Diggar; Chamba Karpo (White Maitreya Buddha) at Diggar, Chamba Rock Carving at Tokpo, Digga; Folong Singey (Boulder-like Lion Face) at Diggar; Sumoor Fort, Rock Inscriptions at Yourbaltak, Kargil and the Petroglyph Site at Mangmore, Kargil.

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TAGGED:

LADAKH HERITAGE SITES
PETROGLYPH CONSERVATION
MAITREYA BUDDHA ROCK CARVINGS
JAMMU KASHMIR ANCIENT MONUMENTS ACT
PROTECTED MONUMENTS IN LADAKH

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