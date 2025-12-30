Maintain Mandatory Stock Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine, Immunoglobulin At All Times: NMC
The Supreme Court has recently expressed concern over the significant rise in dog-bite incidents in institutional areas.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday asked the medical colleges and institutions across the country to maintain mandatory stock of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Immunoglobulin (RIG) at all times.
The directive follows an order issued by the Supreme Court over significant rise in dog-bite incidents in institutional spaces.
While issuing the directive, the NMC has asked the principles, deans and heads of medical colleges and institutions to implement the measures highlighted by Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava earlier this month.
Srivastava in a letter addressed to the secretaries of all departments and ministries of the Central government asked the management of every educational institution, hospital, sports complex, bus stand and depot to designate a nodal officer responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the premises and for ensuring that stray dogs do not enter or inhabit the campus.
“The details of the site officers shall be displayed prominently at the entrance and notified to the jurisdictional municipal body and authorities,” the letter said.
Noting a significant rise in dog-bite incidents in institutional areas, the Supreme Court has issued stringent and time bound directions to all States and UTs and the Government of India to secure educational institutions, hospitals, sports complex, railway stations from stray dogs ingress.
Srivastava, in her letter, said that every school and educational institutions shall be directed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India to conduct awareness sessions for students and staff on preventive behaviour around animals, first-aid in case of bites and immediate reporting protocols.
“The management of stadiums and sports complexes shall ensure the deployment of security or ground keeping personnel specifically tasked with around the clock vigil against the entry or habitation of stray dogs,” Srivastava said.
Srivastava said that the railway authorities having jurisdiction over the railway stations as well as the State transport corporations and municipal authorities having jurisdiction over bus stands or depots and inter-states bus terminals, shall ensure that such public transport premises and facilities are effectively secured and maintained so as to prevent the habitation or movement of trade dogs within their premises.
“Proper waste management system shall be implemented to eliminate foot sources that attract animals and regular inspections shall be conducted to detect and address the presence of stray dogs,” Srivastava said.
