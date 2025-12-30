ETV Bharat / bharat

Maintain Mandatory Stock Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine, Immunoglobulin At All Times: NMC

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday asked the medical colleges and institutions across the country to maintain mandatory stock of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Immunoglobulin (RIG) at all times.

The directive follows an order issued by the Supreme Court over significant rise in dog-bite incidents in institutional spaces.

While issuing the directive, the NMC has asked the principles, deans and heads of medical colleges and institutions to implement the measures highlighted by Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava earlier this month.

Srivastava in a letter addressed to the secretaries of all departments and ministries of the Central government asked the management of every educational institution, hospital, sports complex, bus stand and depot to designate a nodal officer responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the premises and for ensuring that stray dogs do not enter or inhabit the campus.

“The details of the site officers shall be displayed prominently at the entrance and notified to the jurisdictional municipal body and authorities,” the letter said.