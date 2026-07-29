ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Maintain Enhanced Vigilance, Comply With Anti-piracy Measures’: India Issues Fresh Maritime Security Advisory

Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata thwarted a potential piracy attempt near the Gulf of Aden after responding to suspicious activity around merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. ( IANS/X/@indiannavy )

New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge in piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden, Southern Red Sea and waters off the Horn of Africa, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has issued a comprehensive security advisory directing Indian-flagged vessels and foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian seafarers to adopt heightened security measures while transiting the piracy-prone region.

The advisory comes after several piracy attacks reported since April this year, including one involving a vessel carrying 11 Indian seafarers who were reportedly taken hostage.

In its advisory issued on Monday, the DGMA called upon shipowners, operators, ship masters, Company Security Officers (CSOs), Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies and other maritime stakeholders to maintain enhanced vigilance and strictly comply with internationally accepted anti-piracy measures.

According to the advisory, five major piracy incidents have been reported in the region since April 2026. These include the hijacking of MT Honour 25 off Somalia on April 24, which had one Indian seafarer among its 17-member crew, and MT Eureka, hijacked on May 2 with four Indian nationals among its 12 crew members.

Another vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, was boarded by armed pirates while transiting the Gulf of Aden on July 1. However, the crew successfully thwarted the hijacking by implementing the Ship Security Plan, securing themselves in the citadel and promptly establishing communication with the Indian Navy. Naval forces later boarded the vessel, confirmed the safety of all crew members and enabled it to resume its voyage.

The most recent incident involved MT Asana, hijacked on July 17 while transiting the Gulf of Aden around 65 nautical miles south of Al Mukalla, Yemen. The vessel had 22 crew members, including 11 Indian seafarers, and was reported to be proceeding towards Somalia with the crew allegedly held hostage.

The DGMA said these incidents underline that the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden and adjoining waters remains significant and warrants strict compliance with ship security procedures while navigating through the region.

The advisory directs all vessels to strictly implement the latest Best Management Practices (BMP-5) for protection against piracy and maritime security threats. Ships have been instructed to maintain a continuous lookout, remain vigilant and ensure that crew members immediately move into the citadel in the event of a piracy attack while seeking emergency assistance.