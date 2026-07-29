‘Maintain Enhanced Vigilance, Comply With Anti-piracy Measures’: India Issues Fresh Maritime Security Advisory
The advisory comes after several piracy attacks reported since April this year, including one involving a vessel carrying 11 Indian seafarers, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge in piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden, Southern Red Sea and waters off the Horn of Africa, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has issued a comprehensive security advisory directing Indian-flagged vessels and foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian seafarers to adopt heightened security measures while transiting the piracy-prone region.
The advisory comes after several piracy attacks reported since April this year, including one involving a vessel carrying 11 Indian seafarers who were reportedly taken hostage.
In its advisory issued on Monday, the DGMA called upon shipowners, operators, ship masters, Company Security Officers (CSOs), Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies and other maritime stakeholders to maintain enhanced vigilance and strictly comply with internationally accepted anti-piracy measures.
According to the advisory, five major piracy incidents have been reported in the region since April 2026. These include the hijacking of MT Honour 25 off Somalia on April 24, which had one Indian seafarer among its 17-member crew, and MT Eureka, hijacked on May 2 with four Indian nationals among its 12 crew members.
Another vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, was boarded by armed pirates while transiting the Gulf of Aden on July 1. However, the crew successfully thwarted the hijacking by implementing the Ship Security Plan, securing themselves in the citadel and promptly establishing communication with the Indian Navy. Naval forces later boarded the vessel, confirmed the safety of all crew members and enabled it to resume its voyage.
The most recent incident involved MT Asana, hijacked on July 17 while transiting the Gulf of Aden around 65 nautical miles south of Al Mukalla, Yemen. The vessel had 22 crew members, including 11 Indian seafarers, and was reported to be proceeding towards Somalia with the crew allegedly held hostage.
The DGMA said these incidents underline that the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden and adjoining waters remains significant and warrants strict compliance with ship security procedures while navigating through the region.
The advisory directs all vessels to strictly implement the latest Best Management Practices (BMP-5) for protection against piracy and maritime security threats. Ships have been instructed to maintain a continuous lookout, remain vigilant and ensure that crew members immediately move into the citadel in the event of a piracy attack while seeking emergency assistance.
The BMP-5 is the internationally recognised guidance for merchant ships to protect themselves against piracy and armed robbery in high-risk waters such as the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Arabian Sea and the western Indian Ocean.
It was developed jointly by the global shipping industry with support from organisations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and naval forces operating in the region.
Ship operators, according to the advisory, have also been asked to conduct comprehensive security risk assessments before entering the High-Risk Area (HRA), update Ship Security Plans and ensure that emergency communication systems, access controls, lookout arrangements and anti-boarding measures are fully operational.
The DGMA has further advised companies to organise piracy response drills and security briefings for crew members before entering affected waters and ensure that all personnel are familiar with emergency response procedures.
In addition, vessels have been directed to register their transit with designated maritime security reporting centres and maintain continuous communication with Company Security Officers while reporting any suspicious activity immediately to maritime rescue coordination centres, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), Maritime Security Centre Horn of Africa (MSCHOA), the Indian Navy and the DGMA.
The advisory also urges stakeholders to continuously monitor maritime security updates issued by the DGMA, the Indian Navy, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), UKMTO and MSCHOA and undertake dynamic voyage risk assessments based on the latest threat information.
The DGMA said adherence to these measures is critical to safeguarding Indian seafarers and ensuring the safe passage of merchant vessels through one of the world's busiest but increasingly vulnerable maritime corridors.
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