Mahindra, Embraer Join Hands To Offer C-390 Millennium For Indian Air Force Fleet

Announcing the agreement on X, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said the collaboration aims to offer the Indian Air Force a 'modern and reliable' military transport solution while positioning India as a future hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing.

New Delhi: The Mahindra Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer to promote its C-390 Millennium aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

The C-390 Millennium, which Mahindra described as "the most modern aircraft in its class", can carry up to 26 tonnes of payload, fly at speeds of 470 knots, and operate across longer distances than most medium-sized transport aircraft.

Mahindra said the aircraft is capable of performing multiple missions, from cargo and troop transport to airdrop operations, medical evacuations, firefighting, and humanitarian missions. Calling it a 'benevolent brute,' he said, "It can operate from temporary or unpaved runways. The aircraft can also be configured for air-to-air refuelling, both as a tanker and as a receiver."

Under the agreement, Mahindra and Embraer will work together on joint marketing and industrialisation efforts, with plans to deepen local manufacturing and technology transfer.

“Together with Embraer, we are working to make India a global hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing, Mahindra said, adding that the collaboration reflects how India and Brazil are rising together in the global aviation space.