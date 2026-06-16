Mahila Congress Workers Stage Protest In New Delhi Over Surge In Inflation, Rising Unemployment
Workers of Mahila Congress staged a protest in Delhi against rising inflation due to hike in petrol and diesel prices and growing joblessness.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress workers associated with the Mahila Congress Tuesday staged a protest in the Srinivaspuri area of Delhi against rising inflation due to a hike in fuel prices and growing joblessness among the youth in the country.
The protest was led by Kanta Sharma, President of the Badarpur District Mahila Congress. Sharma said that soaring inflation has made it difficult for common people, especially women, to manage household budgets. She added that kitchen expenses are constantly rising, and essential supplies like milk and vegetables are becoming unaffordable for ordinary citizens.
The Mahila Congress leader lashed out at the Central government, stating that it has completely failed to control inflation. “The hike in petrol and diesel prices is directly impacting the cost of all commodities, with the poor and middle class being the hardest hit,” she said.
She added that even as the job crisis facing the youth is deepening, the government has failed to take concrete steps to address it and has rather resorted to increasing fuel prices.
“See the people of the country, they are living from hand to mouth, and if one household has an income of Rs 500-600 each day and has to spend Rs 100 on petrol, then how would one be able to feed the family?” asked the Congress leader.
The Congress workers raised slogans seeking that the hike in the prices of diesel, gas, and petrol be rolled back. The protesters demanded that the government should take immediate steps to curb inflation and create employment opportunities for the youth.
“Rates of gas cylinders and that of essential items like milk have increased. People are unhappy as the prices are rising each day. A common woman has more hardships to bear. If the price of milk increases by 1 rupee each day then how can poor families sustain it? How would one be able to run the household?” asked Sharma.
Congress workers said that they will be forced to intensify the agitation in the coming days if the government fails to take prompt action on the issues affecting the public.
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