ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahila Congress Workers Stage Protest In New Delhi Over Surge In Inflation, Rising Unemployment

New Delhi: Congress workers associated with the Mahila Congress Tuesday staged a protest in the Srinivaspuri area of Delhi against rising inflation due to a hike in fuel prices and growing joblessness among the youth in the country.

The protest was led by Kanta Sharma, President of the Badarpur District Mahila Congress. Sharma said that soaring inflation has made it difficult for common people, especially women, to manage household budgets. She added that kitchen expenses are constantly rising, and essential supplies like milk and vegetables are becoming unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

The Mahila Congress leader lashed out at the Central government, stating that it has completely failed to control inflation. “The hike in petrol and diesel prices is directly impacting the cost of all commodities, with the poor and middle class being the hardest hit,” she said.

She added that even as the job crisis facing the youth is deepening, the government has failed to take concrete steps to address it and has rather resorted to increasing fuel prices.