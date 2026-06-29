Mahesh Dixit: The Doctor-Turned-Spy Chief Who Rose Through India's Toughest Security Frontlines
From J&K to Northeast, the new IB chief brings nearly three decades of experience to India’s top domestic security post, says ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Mahesh Dixit, who takes over as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday, brings to the country’s premier domestic intelligence agency a rare combination of operational experience, strategic planning and decades of work in some of India’s most sensitive security theatres.
A 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit succeeds Tapan Kumar Deka after the latter completed a four-year tenure at the helm of the IB.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Dixit for a two-year term. Until his elevation, he was serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, overseeing several crucial operational sectors.
Talking to ETV Bharat on Monday, former Director General of J&K, Dr Shesh Paul Vaid, said that Mahesh Dixit is the best choice as IB chief.
“His selection as IB chief is the best decision taken by the government. Dixit did well in J&K. When the Central government abrogated Article 370, Dixit was the joint director. I know him very well. When I was DG in J&K eight years back, he was handling J&K from New Delhi,” said Vaid.
Unlike many senior police officers, Dixit’s career took an unconventional route. Trained as a medical doctor before joining the IPS, he left medicine to pursue public service and soon gravitated towards intelligence work.
After beginning his policing career as Superintendent of Police in Visakhapatnam district, he joined the IB early in his career, where he spent more than 26 years handling some of India’s most complex internal security challenges.
His assignments have taken him across the country — from Kohima in Nagaland to Patna in Bihar, Hyderabad in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the IB headquarters in New Delhi, and multiple tenures in Jammu and Kashmir. These postings exposed him to diverse security threats ranging from insurgency and terrorism to Left Wing Extremism and cross-border infiltration.
Dixit’s longest and perhaps most defining assignments came in Jammu and Kashmir, where he served during two turbulent phases — between 2009 and 2012, when the Valley witnessed frequent terror attacks, violent protests and large-scale stone-pelting incidents, and again from 2020 to 2025 after the constitutional changes following the abrogation of Article 370. During the latter tenure, intelligence agencies had to counter evolving threats posed by hybrid terrorists targeting civilians, Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers while maintaining stability in the region.
His work during these years earned him recognition within the intelligence community for strengthening ground-level intelligence networks and coordinating closely with security forces.
Beyond Kashmir, Dixit handled several strategically important portfolios within the IB, including operations in the Northeast, monitoring developments in Ladakh and supervising the anti-Naxal desk. These assignments demanded coordination among central agencies, state police forces and the armed forces, helping shape India’s response to multiple internal security challenges simultaneously.
Dixit preferred to remain low-profile, largely staying away from public attention and favoring field work over visibility. His reputation rests on meticulous intelligence gathering, operational planning and building strong institutional coordination — qualities regarded as critical in modern intelligence operations.
As he assumes office, Dixit faces an increasingly complex security environment. The IB is expected to tackle challenges ranging from terrorism, cross-border infiltration and cyber-enabled radicalisation to espionage, emerging technologies and coordinated internal security threats.
Strengthening intelligence-sharing among agencies and leveraging technology for predictive intelligence are also expected to remain high on the agenda.
Dixit’s appointment signals continuity in the Intelligence Bureau’s emphasis on experienced field officers with deep operational knowledge. Having spent nearly his entire professional life in intelligence assignments across conflict zones and sensitive regions, he now assumes responsibility for leading India’s oldest intelligence organisation at a time when the country’s internal security architecture is confronting rapidly evolving threats.
Dixit’s extensive experience across the Northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, anti-Naxal operations and strategic intelligence makes him one of the most seasoned intelligence professionals to head the Intelligence Bureau in recent years, with expectations that his operational background will help further strengthen India’s domestic security framework.
“From stethoscope to India’s top intelligence role. Dr Mahesh Dixit, an MD-turned-IPS officer of the 1993 batch, has been appointed as the new Director of the IB, India’s premier domestic intelligence agency. Uniform in white to uniform in khaki… health of individual patients, to health of nation,” reacted ex-president of BJP-Vadodara city Dr Vijay Shah, in a message, after Dixit was announced as the new IB chief.
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