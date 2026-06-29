ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahesh Dixit: The Doctor-Turned-Spy Chief Who Rose Through India's Toughest Security Frontlines

New Delhi: Mahesh Dixit, who takes over as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday, brings to the country’s premier domestic intelligence agency a rare combination of operational experience, strategic planning and decades of work in some of India’s most sensitive security theatres.

A 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit succeeds Tapan Kumar Deka after the latter completed a four-year tenure at the helm of the IB.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Dixit for a two-year term. Until his elevation, he was serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, overseeing several crucial operational sectors.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Monday, former Director General of J&K, Dr Shesh Paul Vaid, said that Mahesh Dixit is the best choice as IB chief.

“His selection as IB chief is the best decision taken by the government. Dixit did well in J&K. When the Central government abrogated Article 370, Dixit was the joint director. I know him very well. When I was DG in J&K eight years back, he was handling J&K from New Delhi,” said Vaid.

Unlike many senior police officers, Dixit’s career took an unconventional route. Trained as a medical doctor before joining the IPS, he left medicine to pursue public service and soon gravitated towards intelligence work.

After beginning his policing career as Superintendent of Police in Visakhapatnam district, he joined the IB early in his career, where he spent more than 26 years handling some of India’s most complex internal security challenges.

His assignments have taken him across the country — from Kohima in Nagaland to Patna in Bihar, Hyderabad in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the IB headquarters in New Delhi, and multiple tenures in Jammu and Kashmir. These postings exposed him to diverse security threats ranging from insurgency and terrorism to Left Wing Extremism and cross-border infiltration.

Dixit’s longest and perhaps most defining assignments came in Jammu and Kashmir, where he served during two turbulent phases — between 2009 and 2012, when the Valley witnessed frequent terror attacks, violent protests and large-scale stone-pelting incidents, and again from 2020 to 2025 after the constitutional changes following the abrogation of Article 370. During the latter tenure, intelligence agencies had to counter evolving threats posed by hybrid terrorists targeting civilians, Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers while maintaining stability in the region.