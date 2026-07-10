ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mahendragiri' To Join Navy Fleet; Warship Combat Ready To Safeguard Our Maritime Interests: Rajnath

New Delhi: Indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri', endowed with state-of-the-art weapons, is set to be commissioned into the Navy on July 11, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserting that the warship is "combat ready" to safeguard India's maritime interests.

The sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) will be commissioned at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The ship is fully prepared to join the fleet as a "mission primed combat platform", a Navy spokesperson said.

"The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated combat management system," the Navy earlier said.

It is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, and is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions.

Defence Minister Singh in a post on X, said, "Heading to Visakhapatnam to witness a "proud moment" for the nation and the Navy. "This indigenously designed and constructed state-of-the-art warship is a testament to our #AatmanirbharBharat vision and the incredible capabilities of our domestic defence industries and MSMEs. Mahendragiri, is combat ready to safeguard India's maritime interests and strengthen our resolve for a secure Indo-Pacific," he said.

The frigate was delivered on April 30 at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), Mumbai. Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate embodies resilience, strength and unwavering resolve, the Navy said.

Singh addressing naval personnel in Visakhapatnam during a Barakhana hosted on the eve of the commissioning, said, "India stands as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," as he commended the Indian Navy for safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and upholding the tricolour amid an increasingly complex global security environment.

While he credited the valour, commitment and patriotism of the defence forces for protecting the nation from threats and challenges, he urged the soldiers to continue upgrading their skills, master cutting-edge technologies, and remain prepared to address the changing character of modern warfare.

"There are conflicts that are fought without a formal declaration of war. The adversary of tomorrow may not look like the adversary of the past. The government will leave no stone unturned to provide the soldiers with the world's best weaponry, technology and resources. But weapons alone do not win wars; it is the people who wield them that do," he said.