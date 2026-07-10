'Mahendragiri' To Join Navy Fleet; Warship Combat Ready To Safeguard Our Maritime Interests: Rajnath
The sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) will be commissioned at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri', endowed with state-of-the-art weapons, is set to be commissioned into the Navy on July 11, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserting that the warship is "combat ready" to safeguard India's maritime interests.
The sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) will be commissioned at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The ship is fully prepared to join the fleet as a "mission primed combat platform", a Navy spokesperson said.
"The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated combat management system," the Navy earlier said.
It is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, and is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions.
Defence Minister Singh in a post on X, said, "Heading to Visakhapatnam to witness a "proud moment" for the nation and the Navy. "This indigenously designed and constructed state-of-the-art warship is a testament to our #AatmanirbharBharat vision and the incredible capabilities of our domestic defence industries and MSMEs. Mahendragiri, is combat ready to safeguard India's maritime interests and strengthen our resolve for a secure Indo-Pacific," he said.
भारत का रक्षा क्षेत्र, रोज़ नए कीर्तिमान गढ़ रहा है। कल होने वाली INS महेंद्रगिरी की commissioning भी, इसका ही एक example है: रक्षा मंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 10, 2026
The frigate was delivered on April 30 at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), Mumbai. Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the frigate embodies resilience, strength and unwavering resolve, the Navy said.
Singh addressing naval personnel in Visakhapatnam during a Barakhana hosted on the eve of the commissioning, said, "India stands as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," as he commended the Indian Navy for safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and upholding the tricolour amid an increasingly complex global security environment.
While he credited the valour, commitment and patriotism of the defence forces for protecting the nation from threats and challenges, he urged the soldiers to continue upgrading their skills, master cutting-edge technologies, and remain prepared to address the changing character of modern warfare.
"There are conflicts that are fought without a formal declaration of war. The adversary of tomorrow may not look like the adversary of the past. The government will leave no stone unturned to provide the soldiers with the world's best weaponry, technology and resources. But weapons alone do not win wars; it is the people who wield them that do," he said.
#Mahendragiri is set to join the #IndianNavy — a proud addition enhancing India’s maritime strength.⚓🇮🇳— IN (@IndiannavyMedia) July 10, 2026
Witness a landmark moment in the august presence of Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh as Chief Guest.
🗓️ 11 July 2026
📍 Visakhapatnam
🔴 Watch Live
YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/wx7EjiZXq9
He emphasised that increasing geopolitical competition and the growing presence of "extra-regional powers" have underscored the need for heightened maritime vigilance.
"In such a situation, the Indian Navy is protecting India's maritime borders, securing vital sea lanes and upholding the country's interests across the region," the Union minister said.
Singh described India as the largest and most responsible stakeholder in the Indian Ocean Region, and reaffirmed its commitment to peace, stability, and a secure maritime environment. "The region is our courtyard, and securing the courtyard is our responsibility," he added.
He underlined the progress being made towards achieving self-reliance, and termed the commissioning of 'Mahendragiri' as another "shining example" of India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities.
Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla and other senior officers of the Indian Navy were also present on the occasion.
P17A ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite as compared to the P17 (Shivalik-class). Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, the frigate is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with "exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions," it said.
Designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL Mumbai, 'Mahendragiri' is the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A).
"With over 75 per cent indigenous content, 'Mahendragiri' exemplifies the government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and highlights the growing capability of the Indian shipbuilding ecosystem," the Navy said.
As India continues to strengthen its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, 'Mahendragiri' will serve as a "formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the Navy said.
'Dunagiri', the fifth ship of Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) frigates, power-packed with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor suites and engineered for sustained operations, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Kolkata on June 21.
INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of P17A frigates, was commissioned on January 15, 2025. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri were commissioned on August 26, 2025. INS Taragiri, the fourth in the series was commissioned on April 3.
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