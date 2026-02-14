Mahashivratri: The Night Of Shiva, Faith, Fasting And Awakening
Devotees chant, fast and pray on Mahashivratri, believed to be the most powerful night to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings and inner transformation.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
By Devika Kapoor
New Delhi: Har Har Mahadev! Shivoham, Om Namah Shivay! These chants will once again resound across the day and night as devotees prepare to observe Mahashivratri tomorrow, February 15. Shivratri, meaning the Night of Shiva, is among the most sacred occasions in the Hindu calendar.
While Shivratri is observed every month, the yearly Mahashivratri, held in February or early March, is seen as the most important. It takes place on the darkest night of the lunar cycle and is believed to be a time when devotees can seek deeper spiritual awareness and personal transformation.
Lord Shiva - The God Of Gods, Mahadev!
To understand Mahashivratri, one needs to understand Shiva.
You call him Bholenath or Mahakaal, Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as the supreme force of the universe, is one of the holy Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.
He is God of Gods, Adiyogi, the first Yogi and the eternal source of both stillness and energy. In the form of Ardhanarishwar, he represents the union of Shiva and Parvati. This form of Shiva reminds believers that the balance between masculine and feminine powers sustains life.
Shiva is known as the most auspicious, yet he is also the destroyer. In spiritual understanding, destruction is not negative. It is through the dissolution of ignorance, ego and limitation that renewal begins.
One of his most powerful images is that of Neelkantha, the blue-throated one who held poison to protect the world. The message is straightforward yet deep: endure negativity, but do not let it spread.
Devotees worship him in the form of the Shiv Lingam, seen as a symbol of infinite existence. Across India, there are 12 Jyotirlingas that stand as sacred centres of this faith.
To walk the path of Shiva is to look inward, to discover strength, surrender and the deep silence from which all life emerges.
Why We Celebrate Mahashivratri?
The biggest night of the Hindu calendar, observed not only in India but also worldwide by Shaivites.
Sadhguru, an Indian guru, describes Mahashivratri as, “Mahashivratri is of great significance for all those who aspire for the Ultimate. May this night become an exuberant awakening for you.”
Mahashivratri carries special meaning for every devotee. For seekers, it is a night of meditation and inner growth. For families, it marks the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. For many others, it symbolises the victory of faith and divine strength over obstacles.
Devotees believe that prayers offered on this night are especially powerful. The atmosphere is filled with chants, and many feel a closer connection with the divine. Shiva tattva is described as the eternal truth, beyond time and change, guiding people towards awareness and liberation.
Temples remain open late as devotees offer milk, water, bel leaves and flowers to the Shiv Lingam. Many observe fasts, choosing simplicity and discipline as expressions of devotion.
Mahashivratri is also a period for reflection. Through prayer and meditation, people try to cleanse the mind, release negativity and step forward with clarity.
The festival honours the bond between Shiva and Parvati. Hymns are sung, sacred stories are shared, and in some places, symbolic wedding rituals are performed, celebrating harmony and togetherness.
How Is Mahashivratri Observed In India?
Across India, Mahashivratri is not only a night of prayer but also a celebration shaped by local faith, memory and tradition. While Lord Shiva is worshipped everywhere, each region adds its own colour to the devotion.
In Madhya Pradesh, the festival is observed with deep enthusiasm. Many devotees take a ritual bath in the Shiv Sagar tank in Khajuraho before offering prayers at nearby Shiva temples. In the Bundelkhand region, large numbers of pilgrims visit the ancient Matangeshwar Temple, where special worship continues through the night.
In West Bengal, devotees fast through the day and worship Shiva in a unique manner. Four Shivlings are often made using sand brought from the Ganga. These are bathed at different intervals with milk, curd, ghee and honey. The next day, people break their fast and distribute food as an act of charity.
Among Kashmiri Pandits, Mahashivratri is celebrated as Herath, a festival that can last for days. Families perform the Vatuk Pooja, placing symbolic items in pots representing Shiva and Parvati. Walnuts kept in water are later shared as prasad. Exchanging gifts and preparing traditional dishes are important parts of the celebration, making it both spiritual and familial.
In parts of Karnataka, grand fairs mark the occasion. At some places, the idol of Shiva is carried in a palanquin to a river, accompanied by drums and devotional singing. Lingayat communities perform special prayers to the Lingam, and many married women wear a small gold or silver Linga.
The town of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, hosts one of the most famous Shivratri festivals in the country at the Bhutnath Temple. A grand procession is taken out, and an eight-day fair draws artists and devotees from across India.
In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, celebrations centre around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga before offering milk, honey and bael leaves. The city glows with lights, and chants of Har Har Mahadev continue through the night.
At the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, thousands undertake Girivalam, a barefoot walk around the sacred Arunachala hill. The long night of devotion, illuminated by lamps and prayers, is believed to bring immense spiritual merit.
