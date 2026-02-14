ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahashivratri: The Night Of Shiva, Faith, Fasting And Awakening

By Devika Kapoor

New Delhi: Har Har Mahadev! Shivoham, Om Namah Shivay! These chants will once again resound across the day and night as devotees prepare to observe Mahashivratri tomorrow, February 15. Shivratri, meaning the Night of Shiva, is among the most sacred occasions in the Hindu calendar.

While Shivratri is observed every month, the yearly Mahashivratri, held in February or early March, is seen as the most important. It takes place on the darkest night of the lunar cycle and is believed to be a time when devotees can seek deeper spiritual awareness and personal transformation.

Fasting on Mahashivratri is seen as a deeper connection with Mahadev. (PTI)

Lord Shiva - The God Of Gods, Mahadev!

To understand Mahashivratri, one needs to understand Shiva.

You call him Bholenath or Mahakaal, Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as the supreme force of the universe, is one of the holy Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

He is God of Gods, Adiyogi, the first Yogi and the eternal source of both stillness and energy. In the form of Ardhanarishwar, he represents the union of Shiva and Parvati. This form of Shiva reminds believers that the balance between masculine and feminine powers sustains life.

Shiva is known as the most auspicious, yet he is also the destroyer. In spiritual understanding, destruction is not negative. It is through the dissolution of ignorance, ego and limitation that renewal begins.

One of his most powerful images is that of Neelkantha, the blue-throated one who held poison to protect the world. The message is straightforward yet deep: endure negativity, but do not let it spread.

Devotees worship him in the form of the Shiv Lingam, seen as a symbol of infinite existence. Across India, there are 12 Jyotirlingas that stand as sacred centres of this faith.

To walk the path of Shiva is to look inward, to discover strength, surrender and the deep silence from which all life emerges.

Different regions mark Mahashivratri with unique rituals, temple fairs, sacred walks and family traditions rooted in devotion. (File/ANI)

Why We Celebrate Mahashivratri?