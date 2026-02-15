ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahashivratri 2026: Special Bhasma Aarti And 44-Hour Darshan At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Ujjain: As India celebrates Mahashivratri today, a huge number of devotees have gathered at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Since midnight, long queues of devotees thronged the temple as more than one million of them are expected to visit it till Monday evening. The day began with the traditional Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal. Preparations for the rituals started at around 3 am. As soon as the temple doors opened, priests performed a special puja in the sanctum sanctorum. All the deities were worshipped, followed by a special abhishek of the Shivalinga.

Mahashivratri 2026: Special Bhasma Aarti And 44-Hour Darshan At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (ETV Bharat)

'Panchamrit', a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and fruit juice, was also offered to Baba Mahakal. After the rituals, Baba Mahakal was beautifully adorned in a groom's attire, with a turban.