Mahashivratri 2026: Special Bhasma Aarti And 44-Hour Darshan At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga witnessed massive crowds as priests performed special abhishek and adorned Baba Mahakal in a groom's attire on Mahashivratri.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Ujjain: As India celebrates Mahashivratri today, a huge number of devotees have gathered at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.
Since midnight, long queues of devotees thronged the temple as more than one million of them are expected to visit it till Monday evening. The day began with the traditional Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal. Preparations for the rituals started at around 3 am. As soon as the temple doors opened, priests performed a special puja in the sanctum sanctorum. All the deities were worshipped, followed by a special abhishek of the Shivalinga.
'Panchamrit', a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and fruit juice, was also offered to Baba Mahakal. After the rituals, Baba Mahakal was beautifully adorned in a groom's attire, with a turban.
The temple premises have been specially decorated for Mahashivratri. This year, the entire Mahakal Temple complex has been decorated with exotic flowers. More than 200 people were involved in the decoration work. Colourful rangolis have been made in the courtyard, and the temple has been illuminated with vibrant lights. The decoration theme this year is inspired by the Nataraja Temple of South India.
Last year, around Rs 30 lakh was spent on decorations. The total expenditure for this year will be calculated after the festival concludes.
A special arrangement has been made for devotees this year. Devotees will get darshan continuously for 44 hours. The darshan began on February 15 and will continue till the night of February 16. Throughout the day, water will be offered to the Shivalinga. The Bhasma Aarti, which is usually held early in the morning, will be performed in the afternoon on February 16, a tradition observed only once a year.
Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumare Singh said that proper arrangements have been made to manage the large crowd and ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the celebrations.
