MAHASAGAR Vision: Sonowal Outlines Strategy For Economic Ties And Security With Seychelles

Mumbai: India's engagement with Seychelles is guided by the MAHASAGAR vision, which emphasises economic cooperation, sustainability and security in the Indian Ocean Region, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable here, which was attended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, Sonowal also said that India is at a pivotal moment, supported by sustained domestic demand, a reform-oriented policy environment and large-scale infrastructure investment.

Organised by the industry body CII, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the roundtable explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in maritime trade, blue economy sectors and sustainable development between the two countries.

The roundtable saw participation from several business entities from industries such as infrastructure, ports, fisheries, health, education, fintech and automobile sectors besides senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and related organisations as well as Director General of Shipping.