ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Denies Plot To Split Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Speculation of a fresh political churn in Maharashtra intensified after reports of an alleged 'Operation Tiger' surfaced, suggesting a possible split within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has categorically denied any such move, dismissing the reports as 'baseless, malicious and misleading'.

The controversy erupted after a Mumbai-based tabloid claimed that eight Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had recently met Shinde at an undisclosed location in Thane. The report triggered widespread political buzz, with Marathi news channels amplifying the speculation of a covert operation aimed at engineering a split within the party.

Political observers linked the alleged move to Shinde's reported ambitions of reclaiming the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post, though there has been no official confirmation. Sources also suggested that the lack of a 'green signal' from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi may have stalled any such attempt, even as rumours hinted at behind-the-scenes manoeuvring.

Breaking his silence, Shinde issued a strong rebuttal. "No such meeting has taken place. Reports suggesting MPs from the UBT faction are set to defect have been circulating for over a year. There is absolutely no truth to them. The media should refrain from publishing such speculative reports purely for sensationalism,'' he said.

The rumours claimed that eight out of nine MPs from the Thackeray camp were part of the alleged meeting, with six attending physically and two joining via video conference.

Names doing the rounds included Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Rajaram Wakchaure, Om Rajenimbalkar, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Jadhav. It was further alleged that assurances of key positions at the Centre were offered to lure them.