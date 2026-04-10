Maharashtra: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Denies Plot To Split Shiv Sena (UBT)
The controversy erupted after a tabloid claimed that 8 MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had recently met Shinde at an undisclosed location in Thane.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Speculation of a fresh political churn in Maharashtra intensified after reports of an alleged 'Operation Tiger' surfaced, suggesting a possible split within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has categorically denied any such move, dismissing the reports as 'baseless, malicious and misleading'.
The controversy erupted after a Mumbai-based tabloid claimed that eight Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had recently met Shinde at an undisclosed location in Thane. The report triggered widespread political buzz, with Marathi news channels amplifying the speculation of a covert operation aimed at engineering a split within the party.
Political observers linked the alleged move to Shinde's reported ambitions of reclaiming the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post, though there has been no official confirmation. Sources also suggested that the lack of a 'green signal' from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi may have stalled any such attempt, even as rumours hinted at behind-the-scenes manoeuvring.
Breaking his silence, Shinde issued a strong rebuttal. "No such meeting has taken place. Reports suggesting MPs from the UBT faction are set to defect have been circulating for over a year. There is absolutely no truth to them. The media should refrain from publishing such speculative reports purely for sensationalism,'' he said.
The rumours claimed that eight out of nine MPs from the Thackeray camp were part of the alleged meeting, with six attending physically and two joining via video conference.
Names doing the rounds included Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Rajaram Wakchaure, Om Rajenimbalkar, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Jadhav. It was further alleged that assurances of key positions at the Centre were offered to lure them.
The claims were swiftly rejected by leaders from both factions. Arvind Sawant was the first to address the media, strongly denying any involvement. ''A misleading impression is being created that we are about to join the Shinde faction. I strongly condemn these reports,'' he said.
Reaffirming his loyalty, Sawant declared his unwavering allegiance to party chief Uddhav Thackeray and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder and supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.
"Even if I am cut into two, I will never sever my bond with the party or 'Matoshree','' he said, referencing the Thackeray family residence that symbolises the party’s core.
Sawant also revealed that he had written to Uddhav Thackeray reiterating his commitment, while alleging that the rumours were being deliberately spread ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court of India over the dispute regarding the 'real' Shiv Sena.
Earlier too, Shiv Sena leaders such as Uday Samant and former MP Rahul Shewale had dismissed similar reports, indicating that the speculation has persisted for months without substantiation.