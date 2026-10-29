Maharashtra MLC Polls: Congress Retains Nagpur MLC Seat In Blow To BJP In RSS Bastion
The Congress win is a big setback for the BJP as it has lost in the hometown of Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:19 AM IST
Mumbai: Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari was declared the winner in the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency on Thursday, retaining the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seat after a count that stretched for more than 40 hours.
Wanjari defeated BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes. The sitting MLC polled 67,231 votes against 63,960 for Kohale, a former MLA. Counting began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the early hours of Thursday.
The defeat is a significant setback for the BJP in Nagpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Both leaders had campaigned extensively for Kohale. The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also in Nagpur.
Gadkari himself represented the Nagpur graduates’ constituency in the Legislative Council for 24 years, from July 1990 to May 2014. The constituency has long been viewed as a BJP stronghold.
Congress On Fadnavis' Deleted Tweet
The result came after a see-saw count. Kohale led after the early rounds, but Wanjari overhauled him once second-preference votes and votes transferred after eliminations were counted.
Congress leaders were quick to seize on the outcome. The Maharashtra Congress shared a screenshot of a deleted post by Fadnavis on X, in which he had said the party had got a "big fat zero" in the polls.
"By deleting the tweet, Fadnavis has once again preserved Savarkar's legacy! Even before the full results were in hand, in a show of firing a big arrow, Fadnavis tweeted. But that very arrow turned back and pierced straight into his chest! In the end, he was forced to delete the tweet," the state Congress said on X.
It added: "Mr Fadnavis, scared already at this stage? This is just the trailer! In 2029, the people of Maharashtra will drop such a political bombshell on you that even this tweet of today will come back to haunt you! All the best, Mr. Fadnavis! Get ready for the next jolt."
ट्विट डिलीट करून फडणवीसांनी पुन्हा एकदा सावरकरांचा वारसा जपला! संपूर्ण निकाल हाती येण्याआधीच मोठा तीर मारल्याच्या आविर्भावात फडणवीसांनी ट्विट केलं. पण तोच तीर उलटला आणि थेट त्यांच्या छातीत घुसला! अखेर नामुष्की ओढवून घेत ट्विट डिलीट करण्याची वेळ आली. फडणवीसजी, एवढ्यातच घाबरलात? हा तर फक्त ट्रेलर आहे! २०२९ मध्ये महाराष्ट्राची जनता तुमचा असा काही राजकीय कंडका पाडेल की, आजचं हे ट्विटही तुम्हाला आठवेल! All the best, फडणवीसजी! पुढच्या झटक्यासाठी तयार राहा. @Dev_Fadnavis— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) October 28, 2026
State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the BJP nominee had been trounced in RSS headquarters. Sapkal also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks mocking the Congress for drawing a blank in polls. “However, the bubble of illusion has burst in the end,” he said.
MVA Takes Three Seats
With Wanjari's win, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won three of the five MLC seats contested in the October 23 elections. The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance won the other two.
The NCP (SP) won both the Pune Graduates’ and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituencies. Both seats were earlier held by the undivided NCP before it split in 2023.
In the Pune Graduates’ constituency, NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav defeated BJP nominee Smita Jadhav. The Mahayuti’s wins came in the teachers’ constituencies. Shiv Sena’s Kiran Sarnaik won the Amravati Teachers’ seat, while BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawade won the Pune Teachers’ constituency.
NCP Reviews Defeat
NCP leader Praful Patel called for an immediate review of the party’s priorities and organisational structure after its sole candidate lost. The results leave the BJP as the largest party in the 78-member Legislative Council with 35 members. The Shiv Sena has 12 members and the NCP 10.
Among opposition parties, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have five MLCs each, while the NCP (SP) has two. The House also has four independents.
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