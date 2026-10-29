ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra MLC Polls: Congress Retains Nagpur MLC Seat In Blow To BJP In RSS Bastion

Mumbai: Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari was declared the winner in the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency on Thursday, retaining the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seat after a count that stretched for more than 40 hours.

Wanjari defeated BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes. The sitting MLC polled 67,231 votes against 63,960 for Kohale, a former MLA. Counting began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the early hours of Thursday.

The defeat is a significant setback for the BJP in Nagpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Both leaders had campaigned extensively for Kohale. The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also in Nagpur.

Gadkari himself represented the Nagpur graduates’ constituency in the Legislative Council for 24 years, from July 1990 to May 2014. The constituency has long been viewed as a BJP stronghold.

Congress On Fadnavis' Deleted Tweet

The result came after a see-saw count. Kohale led after the early rounds, but Wanjari overhauled him once second-preference votes and votes transferred after eliminations were counted.

Congress leaders were quick to seize on the outcome. The Maharashtra Congress shared a screenshot of a deleted post by Fadnavis on X, in which he had said the party had got a "big fat zero" in the polls.

"By deleting the tweet, Fadnavis has once again preserved Savarkar's legacy! Even before the full results were in hand, in a show of firing a big arrow, Fadnavis tweeted. But that very arrow turned back and pierced straight into his chest! In the end, he was forced to delete the tweet," the state Congress said on X.

It added: "Mr Fadnavis, scared already at this stage? This is just the trailer! In 2029, the people of Maharashtra will drop such a political bombshell on you that even this tweet of today will come back to haunt you! All the best, Mr. Fadnavis! Get ready for the next jolt."