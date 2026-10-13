ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Directs Review Of Tax Concessions Given To Tesla

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, on Tuesday, directed a review of tax concessions given to Musk's company, Tesla ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had previously gifted a luxury Tesla electric car to his grandson, marking his preference for greener fuel; he chose this automobile company over others.

At that time, this gift had sparked considerable murmurs in political circles. However, on Tuesday, Sarnaik has struck back at Tesla by directing a review of tax concessions given by the Maharashtra government to Tesla.

This shift in policy stems from a social media post made by Tesla founder Elon Musk on October 9, in which he referred to "Prime Minister Ambani." Musk has alleged the Indian business oligarch is disallowing his company from entering India. Objecting to this statement, Minister Sarnaik clarified, "No commercial interest supersedes national pride and respect for the country's leadership." Maharashtra, a key market for Tesla Tesla is a globally renowned electric car company, which has identified India as a potentially huge market. In 2025 alone, a total of 226 Tesla vehicles were sold in India; of these, 140 were sold in Maharashtra. Maharashtra accounted for approximately 62 per cent of Tesla's total sales.