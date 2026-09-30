Maharashtra Government Sarees Become Farm Fences In Thane After Women Reject 'Poor-Quality' Fabric
Women in Thane say government sarees were too poor to wear, so they used them around fields before Maharashtra scrapped the scheme, reports Siddharth Kamble.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Thane: Colourful sarees stretched from one bamboo pole to another as fences around vegetable fields across rural Thane bring alive a song from K Raghavendra Rao’s blockbuster Hindi film Tohfa. In Murbad, Bhiwandi, Wada and other parts of the district, lengths of fabric flutter beside green crops to help protect them from animals. The sarees were meant to be worn by women from low-income families. Instead, some of the women who received them under Maharashtra’s “One Ration Card, One Saree” scheme have found them more useful around their fields.
ETV Bharat spoke to many women farmers who said the fabric was too thin and difficult to drape, leaving them with little reason to keep it in their wardrobes. The state has now scrapped the free saree scheme after three years of distribution. Its closure may have ended the annual gift, but the sarees remain visible on farms.
Farmers have tied them to bamboo supports to help deter stray cows, buffaloes, goats, dogs and rabbits that enter fields and damage crops in Murbad taluka and parts of Kalyan Rural, Washind, Shahapur, Ajanup, Kasara and Bhiwandi, as well as the Malshej Ghat and Kasara Ghat areas. Some women have also used the sarees to store vegetables.
One beneficiary from Kalyan Rural said putting her saree on a fence made more sense than wearing it. “I don’t wear those sarees given by the government. I used it on our field because it is not a saree I would wear. It is so transparent that our entire body is visible; we can’t drape it properly. It doesn’t look like a Rs 400 saree, as claimed. We wear far better sarees than what they have given us,” she said.
Another woman from rural Bhiwandi showed the saree she had received and described the difficulty of wearing it. “We can’t make pleats properly, the pallu doesn’t fall properly. Would they give such sarees to their wives that they are giving us?” she asked.
Many women brought their sarees to show the ETV Bharat team the quality of the fabric. “It’s been three years since they gave us these sarees. They should at least give us one saree of lasting material. The sarees they have given, we throw them on the floor. Just because we are poor, you disrespect us by giving us such pathetic quality sarees? Give us decent sarees or do not give at all,” a woman from Murbad said.
Their objections help explain why the scheme failed to satisfy its intended beneficiaries. The administration could count the sarees distributed, but the women judged them by whether they could be worn. A ration shop owner in Kalyan taluka, speaking on condition of anonymity, said resistance was apparent even before the sarees left the shop. “We have 129 Antyodaya beneficiaries. Many women were unwilling to accept the sarees because the fabric was of extremely poor quality,” the shop owner said, adding that they had to distribute them to meet ‘administrative targets’.
In Thane district, Supply Officer Sarjerao Mhaske-Patil had issued directions for the scheme’s implementation across Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Shahapur talukas. The district had about 47,000 women beneficiaries under Antyodaya ration cards, while the stated allocation under the scheme covered 48,704 families, including an additional provision for FCI Bhiwandi.
Announced in June 2023, the scheme promised one free saree each year to women from families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards. It was implemented through the Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Department’s Captive Market Scheme. The Textile Department discontinued it through a government resolution in July 2026. Although the government said it had benefited nearly 25 lakh poor families across Maharashtra, women who found the sarees unwearable expressed little regret at its closure.
According to figures supplied by the Thane district administration, 18,268 sarees were distributed in Shahapur, 11,474 in Bhiwandi, 11,221 in Murbad, 4,084 in Ambernath and 2,881 in Kalyan. These taluka figures total 47,928. An additional provision of 776 sarees for FCI Bhiwandi takes the stated total to 48,704.
Across Maharashtra, approximately Rs 100 crore was spent annually on distributing the sarees to around 25 lakh families. That scale, set against the complaints about fabric quality, has raised questions about what recipients received for the money spent.
Pramod Pawar, founding president of Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana, an organisation working with tribal communities in Thane district, has demanded an inquiry into the scheme’s implementation. “I want the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the financial corruption surrounding this scheme, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) needs to be set up to register cases against the concerned contractors and officials. According to this tender, the cost per saree is shown as Rs 400 on paper, but it is actually worth Rs 50 in the market,” he alleged.
Pawar further said that the state government had distributed the sarees as festive gifts to women from families eligible under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana. The fabric, he alleged, is thin, transparent and of such poor quality that no one in the open market would buy it even for Rs 50 or Rs 60.
The public criticism of the sarees preceded the Textile Department’s July 2026 decision to shut the scheme, which was launched during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as chief minister and ran for three consecutive years.
Its end comes amid changes to other benefits for women in Maharashtra. Lakhs of women have been removed from the Ladaki Bahin scheme, while Anandacha Shidha, the separate festive hamper distributed through ration shops, has also been discontinued.
On sarees being used as fencing around crops, D C Shinde, Agriculture Officer of Bhiwandi taluka, explained, “A fence made of saree fabric is a local alternative to netting to protect crops from pests, birds, and small animals. From a scientific perspective, fabric or mesh barriers can indeed be used to minimise pest infestations and external damage.” However, he stated that there is no scientific evidence from the agricultural university to corroborate that a fence made of old saree fabric is suitable for vegetable crops.
The recommendations of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) include guidance for vegetable crops and a fabric screen can act as a physical barrier against some flying pests, birds and small animals. Shinde stressed that the saree fences seen in Thane are a local practice rather than a certified university recommendation. “The saree fence is a localised protective measure. However, high-micron netting, distinct from standard shade nets, is used within shade-net structures along the crop perimetre to deter pests at various stages of their life cycle,” he added.
On the farms, however, the fabric continues to flutter with a purpose. Stretched between bamboo poles, it may help keep animals away from a patch of vegetables. But each saree points to the scheme’s failure in these villages.
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