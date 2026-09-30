ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Government Sarees Become Farm Fences In Thane After Women Reject 'Poor-Quality' Fabric

The sarees meant to be worn by women are now being used around their fields ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: Colourful sarees stretched from one bamboo pole to another as fences around vegetable fields across rural Thane bring alive a song from K Raghavendra Rao’s blockbuster Hindi film Tohfa . In Murbad, Bhiwandi, Wada and other parts of the district, lengths of fabric flutter beside green crops to help protect them from animals. The sarees were meant to be worn by women from low-income families. Instead, some of the women who received them under Maharashtra’s “One Ration Card, One Saree” scheme have found them more useful around their fields.

ETV Bharat spoke to many women farmers who said the fabric was too thin and difficult to drape, leaving them with little reason to keep it in their wardrobes. The state has now scrapped the free saree scheme after three years of distribution. Its closure may have ended the annual gift, but the sarees remain visible on farms.

Women who received the sarees under Maharashtra’s “One Ration Card, One Saree” scheme have found them more useful around their fields. (ETV Bharat)

Farmers have tied them to bamboo supports to help deter stray cows, buffaloes, goats, dogs and rabbits that enter fields and damage crops in Murbad taluka and parts of Kalyan Rural, Washind, Shahapur, Ajanup, Kasara and Bhiwandi, as well as the Malshej Ghat and Kasara Ghat areas. Some women have also used the sarees to store vegetables.

One beneficiary from Kalyan Rural said putting her saree on a fence made more sense than wearing it. “I don’t wear those sarees given by the government. I used it on our field because it is not a saree I would wear. It is so transparent that our entire body is visible; we can’t drape it properly. It doesn’t look like a Rs 400 saree, as claimed. We wear far better sarees than what they have given us,” she said.

Another woman from rural Bhiwandi showed the saree she had received and described the difficulty of wearing it. “We can’t make pleats properly, the pallu doesn’t fall properly. Would they give such sarees to their wives that they are giving us?” she asked.

Many women brought their sarees to show the ETV Bharat team the quality of the fabric. “It’s been three years since they gave us these sarees. They should at least give us one saree of lasting material. The sarees they have given, we throw them on the floor. Just because we are poor, you disrespect us by giving us such pathetic quality sarees? Give us decent sarees or do not give at all,” a woman from Murbad said.

Farmers have tied them to bamboo supports to help deter stray cows, buffaloes, goats, dogs and rabbits that enter fields and damage crops (ETV Bharat)

Their objections help explain why the scheme failed to satisfy its intended beneficiaries. The administration could count the sarees distributed, but the women judged them by whether they could be worn. A ration shop owner in Kalyan taluka, speaking on condition of anonymity, said resistance was apparent even before the sarees left the shop. “We have 129 Antyodaya beneficiaries. Many women were unwilling to accept the sarees because the fabric was of extremely poor quality,” the shop owner said, adding that they had to distribute them to meet ‘administrative targets’.