ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Rahul Demands Fresh Exam Date, Action Against Culprits

New Delhi: Following the leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for a new exam date, action against those responsible for the leak, and an age-limit relaxation for candidates affected by the situation.

The TET 2026 was postponed on June 27, just one day before it was scheduled to take place, after police in Thane district discovered that part of the question paper had been leaked, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The Maharashtra police have since arrested additional suspects, bringing the total to ten.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi stated, "The Maharashtra TET paper was leaked, and the exam was cancelled. Six lakh candidates are left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, yet we have no information on a new date." He highlighted that those responsible for the leak remain at large while candidates suffer the consequences.

"The ones who worked hard and honestly are the current and future teachers of our country—those who will shape India's future," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha added. He lamented that these candidates prepared year after year, filled out forms, paid fees, and travelled to remote exam centres, only to be left waiting without any updates.