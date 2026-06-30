Update In Maharashtra TET Leak: Suman Kumari, Wife Of Alleged Mastermind Bijendra Gupta Arrested In Patna
Maharashtra police have been conducting raids in Bihar along with Delhi, Haryana, and Agra to investigate the possibility of an inter-state gang and its operations.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Patna: In a new development in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, the wife of mastermind Bijendra Gupta was arrested from Patna.
Police have arrested Suman Kumari, wife of Bijendra Gupta, the main mastermind of the paper leak for the Teachers' Entrance Test (TET), from Patna. Police have begun interrogating Suman since the time of her arrest. The police are investigating her role in the TET paper leak.
Bijendra is a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. Maharashtra police have been conducting raids in Bihar along with Delhi, Haryana, and Agra to investigate the possibility of an inter-state gang and its operations.
Suman Kumari's Link
According to Patna police, based on the information received from Maharashtra Police, Suman has been arrested in Patna, Bihar. Police said they are investigating a money trail to her. Police said a monetary transaction was made in Maharashtra, which was paid as a fee to Suman for the successful paper leak.
Police suspect that after the TET paper was leaked, Suman continued to remain in touch with her husband, Bijendra Kumar Gupta and all the members involved from that network.
Case status
Taking serious cognisance of this paper leak, Maharashtra police had earlier arrested three accused, mainly Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Patna. Along with these, Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, has also been detained. The police put them through intense interrogation to get details of their network and names of all those involved. According to the police, the name of their kingpin, Bijendra Gupta, kept coming up prominently.
Search for mastermind Bijendra Gupta continues
During the police investigations, the accused said that Bijendra Gupta is the mastermind of this entire paper leak network. Since the time his name cropped up, police intensified their investigations to ensure of his arrest. Police teams have been raiding all possible locations connected with this network. Accused Bijendra is originally a resident of Sherpur village, in the Vidyapati police station area, of Samastipur district.
Bijendra's background check
Bijendra Gupta's background is that of humble beginnings. His family members are known to be simple people. After learning of his son's involvement, Bijendra's father, Baleshwar Sah told that he had not met his son for many years. In fact, after his primary education, Bijendra left their village and moved to Begusarai. Thereafter, he lost contact with his family.
"Years ago, he left home for further studies, and since then, we have had no clue of his whereabouts. The family does not know what work he does or where he lives. It is extremely shameful and hurtful to read Bijendra's name being involved in such circumstances. It hurts to see he is reportedly involved in one of the biggest paper leaks of this country," said Baleshwar Sah.
Long criminal history of the accused
Bijendra has courted the According to police records, mastermind Bijendra Gupta has courted trouble and is a history-sheeter. He has been the main accused in a famous murder case that took place in the year 2003. Apart from this, he was also associated with the paper leak cases of many major examinations around the country, like NEET, UG, including Odisha Staff Selection Commission examination.
Right now, the Maharashtra Police is camping in Bihar to arrest Bijendra. Now that they have arrested his wife, the authorities feel it is matter of time before they catch him.
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