ETV Bharat / bharat

Update In Maharashtra TET Leak: Suman Kumari, Wife Of Alleged Mastermind Bijendra Gupta Arrested In Patna

File photo: In the latest update, Suman Kumari, wife of alleged mastermind in Maharashtra TET examination has been arrested by police in Patna ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: In a new development in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, the wife of mastermind Bijendra Gupta was arrested from Patna.

Police have arrested Suman Kumari, wife of Bijendra Gupta, the main mastermind of the paper leak for the Teachers' Entrance Test (TET), from Patna. Police have begun interrogating Suman since the time of her arrest. The police are investigating her role in the TET paper leak.

Bijendra is a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. Maharashtra police have been conducting raids in Bihar along with Delhi, Haryana, and Agra to investigate the possibility of an inter-state gang and its operations.

Suman Kumari's Link

According to Patna police, based on the information received from Maharashtra Police, Suman has been arrested in Patna, Bihar. Police said they are investigating a money trail to her. Police said a monetary transaction was made in Maharashtra, which was paid as a fee to Suman for the successful paper leak.

Police suspect that after the TET paper was leaked, Suman continued to remain in touch with her husband, Bijendra Kumar Gupta and all the members involved from that network.

Case status

Taking serious cognisance of this paper leak, Maharashtra police had earlier arrested three accused, mainly Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Patna. Along with these, Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, has also been detained. The police put them through intense interrogation to get details of their network and names of all those involved. According to the police, the name of their kingpin, Bijendra Gupta, kept coming up prominently.