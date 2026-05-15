ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Register Maximum Suicides In 2024: NCRB

New Delhi: India reported 1,70,746 suicides in 2024, marginally lower than the previous year. However, the latest figures reveal a continuing mental health and socio-economic crisis driven largely by family distress, illness, financial hardship and emotional pressures.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2024 data, shows that while the total number of suicides declined by 0.4 per cent compared to 2023, more than 1.7 lakh people still lost their lives to suicide across the country, leaving behind shattered families and communities. According to the data, the all-India suicide rate also recorded a slight decline of 0.8 per cent during 2024, settling at 12.2 suicides per one lakh population.

However, experts say the overall numbers remain deeply worrying, particularly among young adults, daily wage earners, students and housewives.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides in the country with 22,174 deaths, accounting for 13 per cent of the national total. It was followed by Tamil Nadu with 19,965 suicides and Madhya Pradesh with 15,491 suicides. Together with Karnataka and West Bengal, these five States accounted for nearly 49 per cent of all suicides reported in India during 2024.

The data underline a troubling pattern-suicides are increasingly linked not only to mental illness but also to social and economic pressures. “Family Problems” emerged as the single largest cause of suicides in 2024, accounting for 33.5 per cent of all cases. More than one in every three suicides in the country was linked to domestic stress, interpersonal conflicts or family-related tensions.

Illness was the second biggest cause, contributing to 17.9 per cent of suicides. “Chronic diseases, prolonged pain, disability and untreated mental health disorders continue to push vulnerable individuals toward self-harm, especially in the absence of accessible psychological support systems,” said renowned health expert Dr Suneela Garg to ETV Bharat.

According to Dr Garg, counselling and screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health issues should be a must. “Chronic illness especially the long-term illness like TB and others need to be addressed properly and proper screening is required for all such patients as stigma is associated with these,” said Dr Garg who is also a member of the advisory committee of the health ministry.

According to the NCRB data, substance abuse and alcoholism accounted for 7.6 per cent of suicides, while marriage-related issues contributed 5 per cent. Love affairs accounted for 4.6 per cent, bankruptcy or indebtedness 4.4 per cent and unemployment 1.5 per cent. Failure in examinations accounted for 1.2 per cent of suicides, highlighting the intense academic pressure faced by students.

The figures also reveal that young Indians remain the most vulnerable. People in the age group of 18 to below 30 years accounted for 33.1 per cent of suicides, while those aged between 30 and below 45 years accounted for another 32.5 per cent. Together, these two age groups represented nearly two-thirds of all suicide victims in the country.

Among children below 18 years of age, family problems remained the leading cause of suicides with 3,101 deaths, followed by love affairs, illness and failure in examinations. The findings have intensified concerns over rising emotional distress among adolescents and the lack of counselling mechanisms in schools and colleges.

The gender divide in suicides also remained significant. Men accounted for 73.5 per cent of suicide victims in 2024, compared to 26.5 per cent women. However, women were disproportionately affected in categories such as dowry-related issues, marriage-related harassment, physical abuse and infertility-related distress.