ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: Shirdi Saibaba Trust To Provide Free Education For Children Of Farmers Who Die By Suicide

Shirdi: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has announced it will help educate students from families of farmers who have committed suicide. Under a special educational scheme, they will provide financial assistance to students who are at a risk of being dropouts, and whose education was interrupted due to financial hardships. The Sansthan said it will provide free education, accommodation and meals to such students across Maharashtra, giving them a lifeline.

Education For Agrarian Families

Many families from the farming sector across the state have been grappling with losses due to unseasonal weather that has affected crops. Burdened by debt, natural calamities, and inadequate market prices for their produce, many farmers in the last few years have died by suicide.

Following such tragedies, the affected families are faced to battle on various fronts, mainly dealing with financial and psychological issues. This also takes toll on the children as often many are forced to drop out of education.

Recognising this dire situation, the Sansthan has resolved to shoulder the responsibility for the education of students from families of farmers who have taken the extreme step. Under this scheme, students who secure 80 per cent or higher marks in Class X examinations will receive their Class XI-XII education completely free at the Sansthan's educational complex in Nimgaon Korhale, Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar district.