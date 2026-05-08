Maharashtra: Shirdi Saibaba Trust To Provide Free Education For Children Of Farmers Who Die By Suicide
The Sansthan will provide free education, accommodation, meals to these students from Maharashtra, and empower them to sit for competitive examinations like IIT-JEE, CET, NEET.
Shirdi: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has announced it will help educate students from families of farmers who have committed suicide. Under a special educational scheme, they will provide financial assistance to students who are at a risk of being dropouts, and whose education was interrupted due to financial hardships. The Sansthan said it will provide free education, accommodation and meals to such students across Maharashtra, giving them a lifeline.
Education For Agrarian Families
Many families from the farming sector across the state have been grappling with losses due to unseasonal weather that has affected crops. Burdened by debt, natural calamities, and inadequate market prices for their produce, many farmers in the last few years have died by suicide.
Following such tragedies, the affected families are faced to battle on various fronts, mainly dealing with financial and psychological issues. This also takes toll on the children as often many are forced to drop out of education.
Recognising this dire situation, the Sansthan has resolved to shoulder the responsibility for the education of students from families of farmers who have taken the extreme step. Under this scheme, students who secure 80 per cent or higher marks in Class X examinations will receive their Class XI-XII education completely free at the Sansthan's educational complex in Nimgaon Korhale, Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar district.
Apart from their education, these students will be provided with free accommodation and meals. In addition these students will be empowered to sit for various future competitive examinations, such as IIT-JEE, CET, and NEET, which are essential to secure admissions into engineering, medical courses and professional courses. The Sansthan has committed to cover their coaching fees as well.
This initiative is expected to benefit a large number of students across the state. This social initiative by the Sai Sansthan is being widely welcomed across various sections of society and is regarded as a beacon of hope for the vulnerable segments of the community.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.