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Mohan Bhagwat Performs Shastra Puja As RSS Holds Vijayadashami Celebrations In Nagpur

Mohan Bhagwat Performs Shastra Puja As RSS Holds Vijayadashami Celebrations In Nagpur ( PTI screengrab )

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja and offered floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar at Reshimbagh ground as part of the celebrations.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, representing western India, were among the guests. Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, was invited as the chief guest.