Mohan Bhagwat Performs Shastra Puja As RSS Holds Vijayadashami Celebrations In Nagpur
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, representing western India, are among the guests.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:02 AM IST
Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations.
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja and offered floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar at Reshimbagh ground as part of the celebrations.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, representing western India, were among the guests. Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, was invited as the chief guest.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior RSS functionaries also attended the event.
The RSS was founded in Nagpur by its first Sarsanghchalak, Keshav Hedgewar, on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. The organisation has marked the festival every year since its establishment.
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