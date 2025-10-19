ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Opposition Announces Mega Protest On Nov 1 Against ‘Bogus Voters’ In Electoral Roll

Mumbai: Opposition parties in Maharashtra have announced a massive protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 1, accusing it of inserting ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral roll ahead of the local body polls in the state.

The announcement comes hours after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray claimed that around "96 lakh bogus voters” have been added to Maharashtra’s electoral rolls by the Election Commission after it froze the voter list in the state on July 1.

“I have learnt that the Election Commission froze the voter list in the state on July 1. After that, around 96 lakh (approximately 9.6 million) fake voters were added in Maharashtra. This information has come to me from reliable sources,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of MNS office-bearers at Nesco Grounds in Mumbai today.

He alleged that fake voters had been inserted in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, about eight to eight and a half lakh in each city. “These bogus names have been added to the lists of every city and village,” Thackeray said.

The MNS chief also challenged the Commission, asking how it will hold the local body polls without cleaning up the voters' list.