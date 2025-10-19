Maharashtra Opposition Announces Mega Protest On Nov 1 Against ‘Bogus Voters’ In Electoral Roll
Opposition parties in Maharashtra plan a joint protest on November 1, accusing the Election Commission of adding 96 lakh bogus voters to the electoral rolls.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Opposition parties in Maharashtra have announced a massive protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 1, accusing it of inserting ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral roll ahead of the local body polls in the state.
The announcement comes hours after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray claimed that around "96 lakh bogus voters” have been added to Maharashtra’s electoral rolls by the Election Commission after it froze the voter list in the state on July 1.
“I have learnt that the Election Commission froze the voter list in the state on July 1. After that, around 96 lakh (approximately 9.6 million) fake voters were added in Maharashtra. This information has come to me from reliable sources,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of MNS office-bearers at Nesco Grounds in Mumbai today.
He alleged that fake voters had been inserted in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, about eight to eight and a half lakh in each city. “These bogus names have been added to the lists of every city and village,” Thackeray said.
The MNS chief also challenged the Commission, asking how it will hold the local body polls without cleaning up the voters' list.
In a hurriedly called joint press conference today at the Sena Bhavan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that the poll body must clean up the electoral rolls of fake voters before conducting polls.
“Electoral rolls should be clean. All major parties, apart from the ruling parties, are raising this issue. The Election Commission is not ready to accept that the voters' lists are not clean. We have to give the EC a jolt by hitting the streets. So on November 1, there will be a grand rally by all opposition parties against the EC's corrupt act in Mumbai,” Raut said.
According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, lakhs of people who have lost their voting rights will take to the streets and show their strength. “The rally will be led by NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray,” he said, adding that invitations will also be sent to senior leaders of the Congress.
Earlier this week, Thackeray, along with other opposition leaders in Maharashtra, raised serious concerns about alleged irregularities in the voter list ahead of the upcoming local body polls in the state. Addressing a joint press conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, prominent leaders alleged that the Election Commission server is being manipulated by external actors.
Other leaders who addressed the presser include Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Jayant Patil. Following the allegations and persistent complaints from opposition parties, Chief Election Officer S. Chokkalingam has directed all district election officers in Maharashtra to investigate alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists.
