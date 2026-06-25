ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: NEET Aspirant Ends Life After Recording 'I Am Sorry' Video For Mother

Hingoli: An 18-year-old student from Maharashtra’s Hingoli, who recently took the NEET-UG re-test, allegedly died by suicide after recording a video for his mother on his mobile phone, officials said on Thursday.

A probe is underway to determine whether the extreme step taken by Sushil Dhage had anything to do with the national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid claims by his family that he had found the retest difficult, they said.

Dhage (18), who lived in the Ashtavinayak Nagar area of the city, jumped into a well around 10.30 am on Wednesday, an official told reporters. Before he died by suicide, Sushil recorded a 33-second video apologising to his mother, he said.

“I am going to commit suicide, and you (mother) should not take tension. In my next life, I want to be born as your child. Be with Sumedh. I am sorry.’’ the official said, quoting the message by Dhage in the clip.