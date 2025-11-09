Maharashtra Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 Per Month From Own Salary To Destitute Gold Medal-Winning Wrestler
Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that Sunny Phulmal will also be provided training facility after his Asian Youth Games triumph in Bahrain.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Pune: In a heartening gesture, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has pledged Rs 50,000 from his salary every month besides other facilities to support a 17-year-old economically downtrodden teenage boy, who recently bagged gold at the recently concluded Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. The support comes close on the heels of an exclusive ETV Bharat report highlighting the poor wrestler's plight and challenges in following his passion for wrestling.
Patil made the announcement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to wrestler Sunny Phulmali at the latter's Palpar village in Lohegaon on Sunday to congratulate him after his victory. Sunny bagged a gold medal in the 60 kg weight category in the Bahrain wrestling competition.
कुस्तीच्या क्षेत्रात परिश्रम, शिस्त आणि जिद्दीच्या बळावर सुवर्ण यश संपादन करणाऱ्या पुणे येथील लोहगावच्या सनी फुलमाळीची भेट घेऊन प्रेरणादायी संवाद साधला.#सनी_फुलमाळी #कुस्तीचा_सुवर्णपुत्र #लोहगावचा_अभिमान #भाजप_क्रीडा_आघाडी #InspiringYouth #SportsForAll #KustiChampion… pic.twitter.com/KXju2kqk78— Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) November 9, 2025
Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 From Own Salary's Every Month
Patil announced that he will provide a house and training for practice through public participation, all possible help for education and Rs 50,000 every month from his own salary to Sunny to support his passion. Sunny's coach Vastad Sadashiv and his relatives were present on the occasion.
While praising Sunny's performance, Patil said that his success achieved through determination, perseverance and hard work was commendable. “Today, he has made his parents proud with his performance. Despite not having a roof over his head, he has achieved this performance under challenging circumstances”.
The minister also expressed his wish that Sunny should complete his education, focus on wrestling and also achieve gold in the Olympics.
'Will Strive For Govt Jobs For Under-17 Players
Although the Devendra Fadnavis government provides government jobs to players winning medals in national and international level sports, only players above 17 years of age are eligible. Patil said that he will follow up with the Chief Minister to include under-17 players under the scheme.
The minister's support to the wrestler comes after ETV Bharat highlighted the plight of the athlete under economically challenging conditions.
