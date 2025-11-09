ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 Per Month From Own Salary To Destitute Gold Medal-Winning Wrestler

Pune: In a heartening gesture, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has pledged Rs 50,000 from his salary every month besides other facilities to support a 17-year-old economically downtrodden teenage boy, who recently bagged gold at the recently concluded Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. The support comes close on the heels of an exclusive ETV Bharat report highlighting the poor wrestler's plight and challenges in following his passion for wrestling.

Patil made the announcement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to wrestler Sunny Phulmali at the latter's Palpar village in Lohegaon on Sunday to congratulate him after his victory. Sunny bagged a gold medal in the 60 kg weight category in the Bahrain wrestling competition.

Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 From Own Salary's Every Month

Patil announced that he will provide a house and training for practice through public participation, all possible help for education and Rs 50,000 every month from his own salary to Sunny to support his passion. Sunny's coach Vastad Sadashiv and his relatives were present on the occasion.