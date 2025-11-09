ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 Per Month From Own Salary To Destitute Gold Medal-Winning Wrestler

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that Sunny Phulmal will also be provided training facility after his Asian Youth Games triumph in Bahrain.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil (C) with Asian Youth Games gold medalist wrestler Sunny Phulmali
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
Pune: In a heartening gesture, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has pledged Rs 50,000 from his salary every month besides other facilities to support a 17-year-old economically downtrodden teenage boy, who recently bagged gold at the recently concluded Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. The support comes close on the heels of an exclusive ETV Bharat report highlighting the poor wrestler's plight and challenges in following his passion for wrestling.

Patil made the announcement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to wrestler Sunny Phulmali at the latter's Palpar village in Lohegaon on Sunday to congratulate him after his victory. Sunny bagged a gold medal in the 60 kg weight category in the Bahrain wrestling competition.

Minister Pledges Rs 50,000 From Own Salary's Every Month

Patil announced that he will provide a house and training for practice through public participation, all possible help for education and Rs 50,000 every month from his own salary to Sunny to support his passion. Sunny's coach Vastad Sadashiv and his relatives were present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil (C) with Asian Youth Games gold medalist wrestler Sunny Phulmali's relatives
While praising Sunny's performance, Patil said that his success achieved through determination, perseverance and hard work was commendable. “Today, he has made his parents proud with his performance. Despite not having a roof over his head, he has achieved this performance under challenging circumstances”.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil (C) with Asian Youth Games gold medalist wrestler Sunny Phulmali
The minister also expressed his wish that Sunny should complete his education, focus on wrestling and also achieve gold in the Olympics.

'Will Strive For Govt Jobs For Under-17 Players

Although the Devendra Fadnavis government provides government jobs to players winning medals in national and international level sports, only players above 17 years of age are eligible. Patil said that he will follow up with the Chief Minister to include under-17 players under the scheme.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil (C) with Asian Youth Games gold medalist wrestler Sunny Phulmali
The minister's support to the wrestler comes after ETV Bharat highlighted the plight of the athlete under economically challenging conditions.

