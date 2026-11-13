ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Minister Blames Police Of Negligence After Youth Create Ruckus Outside His House

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has come down heavily on the police commissioner and other senior officials for being negligent in their duties after some youths created a ruckus outside his house on Thursday night.

Shirsat said that the overall law and order situation remained grim and crimes were taking place with impunity.

On Thursday night, some two to three youths tried to target the residence of Guardian Minister Shirsat, who also holds the portfolio of social justice, and smashed bottles outside the house. The incident occurred around 11 pm at the Golwadi residence of the Minister.

The youth, who appeared to be drunk, arrived at the bungalow, smashed liquor bottles in front of the gate, and threatened the security guards. They engaged in an altercation and scuffle with the security personnel.

Shirsat, a minister from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, alleged that when he tried to reach out to the Police Commissioner, the official’s phone was switched off. He said that he could not also contact the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of police.

As per reports, the youth were later taken into custody after the incident. Shirsat questioned the state of law and order situation and said that “If this is what happens to me, what can a common citizen expect from the police?"