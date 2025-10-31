ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Impressed By Ramoji Film City

During his visit, the minister had a detailed discussion with senior officials of Ramoji Film City. Shelar inquired about the various facilities at the Ramoji Film City and how these are managed. He was impressed by the tourist attractions and cultural heritage, natural landscapes, artificial sets and amusement park at the Ramoji Film City.

It involves an in-depth study of various aspects to make Maharashtra's film industry more efficient, modern, and competitive at the global level, added Shelar, a former Mumbai BJP chief. Prashant Sajnikar, Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation and other officials accompanied Shelar.

Shelar said a detailed inspection was conducted of the world-class facilities, management, and technical infrastructure at the film city. The tour aims at further strengthening the film production infrastructure in Maharashtra, he said.

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar visited the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and sought suggestions from senior management officials on implementing a similar system in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai.

Ashish Shelar touring Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

He said the world-class facilities at the Ramoji Film City have inspired him to implement something of this kind in Maharashtra.

According to the minister, both Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad possess their unique features, and there is a lot that they can learn from each other. He closely observed the facilities in Ramoji Film City, which has attained global fame in a short period of time, and gave instructions to his colleagues, who had accompanied him.

"It is very important to know how such a huge management is handled here, so many tourists who come every day are managed, and the daily work done with such ease and perfection," Shelar said. He also appreciated the neatness, thorough planning and hospitality at Ramoji Film City.

Taking to his X handle, the minister said, "I had the opportunity to tour the magnificent set of the iconic film Baahubali. The grandeur, creativity and technical brilliance of this set stand as a shining example of India’s cinematic excellence. The Government of Maharashtra is determined to build world-class film cities that match such global standards."

"Under the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon and in collaboration with the Department of Culture, new film cities are being developed at Nashik and Ramtek in Nagpur. The government has also taken over ND Studio, which is being redeveloped and modernised to make it accessible for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts alike. In addition, major upgradation and modernisation efforts are underway at the Kolhapur and Goregaon film cities to provide state-of-the-art facilities and technology for the film and entertainment industry," he added.