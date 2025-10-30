ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Mumbai Will Have Mayor From Mahayuti: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar (left) with ETV Bharat's Sachin Parab at Ramoji Flim City on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

By Sachin Parab Hyderabad: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Advocate Ashish Shelar on Thursday asserted that the BJP will fight as many seats which it needs to make the Mumbai Mayor from the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). He also expressed confidence that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, popularly known as the BMC, is the richest civic body in India. The Grand Alliance comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and RPI-A. Elections will soon be held for local bodies in Maharashtra, including the BMC. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview (ETV Bharat) Shelar, also an ex-BJP Mumbai chief, visited the Ramoji Film City and the ETV Bharat office in Hyderabad. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shelar said, "The BJP will contest those many seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor of Mahayuti. This is is true thing. We (the BJP) will fight from those seats from where we will win, Eknath Shinde's party will contest those seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor from Mahayuti." He said that the same applies to the NCP led by Ajit Pawar and the RPI-A. "The Mayor (of Mumbai) will be from Mahayuti. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will face a tough task to get into double digits," he asserted. There are 227 seats in the BMC, and a party needs to win 114 seats to elect its mayor. Asked about Eknath Shinde's claim that his party will win more seats in Mumbai and Thane, and hence more seats should be given to Shiv Sena, Shelar replied, "Eknath Shinde has not made any such statement, nor any BJP leader has made such a statement. I am speaking about Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis." "The party workers can definitely feel, and it is natural to feel that one's party should grow. We welcome such statements as it shows their commitment towards the party. The combined decision taken by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ramdas Athawale and Ajit Pawar is acceptable to all the parties of the Mahayuti," he added. Shelar also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his remarks that he would not say 'Vande Mataram' and one should not be forced to say it. Shelar said, "Those who oppose Vande Mataram cannot be our friends. At least, he would not be a friend of a BJP worker. This is the 150th year of the Vande Mataram song; it is our inspiration song and patriotic song, it is a song that inspires nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the programmes undertaken for Vande Mataram by the Centre and the Maharashtra government in his 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. We will undertake programmes with a patriotic feeling." He said the thoughts of Abu Azami with regard to Vande Mataram are "wrong" as the song is related to patriotism. "We condemn it," he quipped.