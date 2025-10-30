Exclusive | Mumbai Will Have Mayor From Mahayuti: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar
Ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra, Minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
By Sachin Parab
Hyderabad: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Advocate Ashish Shelar on Thursday asserted that the BJP will fight as many seats which it needs to make the Mumbai Mayor from the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). He also expressed confidence that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, popularly known as the BMC, is the richest civic body in India.
The Grand Alliance comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and RPI-A. Elections will soon be held for local bodies in Maharashtra, including the BMC.
Shelar, also an ex-BJP Mumbai chief, visited the Ramoji Film City and the ETV Bharat office in Hyderabad. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shelar said, "The BJP will contest those many seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor of Mahayuti. This is is true thing. We (the BJP) will fight from those seats from where we will win, Eknath Shinde's party will contest those seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor from Mahayuti."
He said that the same applies to the NCP led by Ajit Pawar and the RPI-A. "The Mayor (of Mumbai) will be from Mahayuti. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will face a tough task to get into double digits," he asserted.
There are 227 seats in the BMC, and a party needs to win 114 seats to elect its mayor. Asked about Eknath Shinde's claim that his party will win more seats in Mumbai and Thane, and hence more seats should be given to Shiv Sena, Shelar replied, "Eknath Shinde has not made any such statement, nor any BJP leader has made such a statement. I am speaking about Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."
"The party workers can definitely feel, and it is natural to feel that one's party should grow. We welcome such statements as it shows their commitment towards the party. The combined decision taken by Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ramdas Athawale and Ajit Pawar is acceptable to all the parties of the Mahayuti," he added.
आज हैद्राबाद दौऱ्यावर असताना ईटीव्ही भारत वाहिनीच्या मुख्यालयाला भेट दिली. यावेळी ईटीव्ही भारत वाहिनीच्या टीमसोबत संवाद साधून, सर्वांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या. यावेळी ईटीव्ही भारत महाराष्ट्राचे संपादक सचिन परब, संपादक बिलाल भट आणि कर्मचारी उपस्थित होते.— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 30, 2025
...........................… pic.twitter.com/OrRKH7fy2F
Shelar also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for his remarks that he would not say 'Vande Mataram' and one should not be forced to say it. Shelar said, "Those who oppose Vande Mataram cannot be our friends. At least, he would not be a friend of a BJP worker. This is the 150th year of the Vande Mataram song; it is our inspiration song and patriotic song, it is a song that inspires nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the programmes undertaken for Vande Mataram by the Centre and the Maharashtra government in his 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. We will undertake programmes with a patriotic feeling."
He said the thoughts of Abu Azami with regard to Vande Mataram are "wrong" as the song is related to patriotism. "We condemn it," he quipped.
रामोजी फिल्म सिटीचा अभ्यास दौरा!— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 30, 2025
महाराष्ट्रातील चित्रपट निर्मितीच्या पायाभूत सुविधांना अधिक बळकटी देण्यासाठी अभ्यास दौऱ्याच्या अंतर्गत आज हैद्राबाद येथील रामोजी फिल्म सिटीला भेट देऊन येथील जागतिक दर्जाच्या सुविधा, व्यवस्थापन आणि तांत्रिक संरचनेची सविस्तर पाहणी केली.… pic.twitter.com/wQNATIgyYg
Shelar further said that there is no connection between the thoughts of Abu Azmi and the local body polls. "We (the BJP) will oppose it on the street and in the courts," he asserted.
Shelar also took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who has now joined hands with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray. "Let them first come together...let them say that we are contesting the (civic) polls together. Then we will play the song 'Komdi Palalli'... we will see," he added.
For the record, an undivided Shiv Sena ruled the Mumbai civic body for over two decades. Asked whether the BMC polls were a matter of prestige for the BJP and Uddhav Thackeray, Shelar quipped, "It is not a matter of prestige for us, but it is a matter of service. For Uddhav Thackeray, it is a matter of corruption, ego and selfishness. Whatever Uddhav Thackeray's party did in 25 years, even then, when we were in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena, we raised our questions on behalf of Mumbaikars, and today we are conducting a programme 'Awaaj Mumbaikarancha (Voice of Mumbaikars)," he said.
According to Shelar, the BJP is keen to do politics of development, which is straight and corruption-free and hence entered the polls. "We are ready to face anyone in the polls, and the blessings of Mumbaikars are with us," he said.
During my study visit to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, I had the opportunity to tour the magnificent set of the iconic film Baahubali. The grandeur, creativity and technical brilliance of this set stand as a shining example of India’s cinematic excellence.— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 30, 2025
The Government of… pic.twitter.com/S7gopc5p9H
Shelar also said that his party's relationship with the MNS "was the same" and the Raj Thackeray-led party would need to answer about their relations with the saffron party.
"We are clear, the Mahayuti will fight polls, those who come in front of us are scared, those who are scared are toghethar in darkness, first they were two, then three and now trying to become four, this effort itself shows that they have lost the ground," he said.
Asked that he supports Raj Thackeray and only attacks Uddhav Thackeray, Shelar said, " I am an ordinary worker of the BJP. Those who attack the BJP, our values, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis, I will give a befitting reply, whoever is there in the front."
Is Ashish Shelar being seen as the future Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and pat came the reply, "This is a serious matter. The BJP has a truthful system, and as per it, work is allocated. I have been given work as per my capacity. The leadership of Devendra Fadnavis is accepted by all, and it is beneficial for Maharashtra, and I am working under him."
Devendra Fadnavis recently said that there was no vacancy in Maharashtra, and Shelar agreed with the leader from Nagpur. "It is my responsiblity to work with Devendraji," he said.
Shelar has been elected as MLA from the Vandre (West) constituency in Mumbai, and he dismissed reports of him finding another constituency.
"All these are baseless things... the Vandre (West) Assembly constituency has voters from all communities, languages, and despite me losing the polls in 2009, they have elected me thrice (in 2014, 2019 and 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls) and I also have not left the constituency," he said.
Shelar has also been a former President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is a governing body for the sport in the megacity. The elections for the MCA are to be held on November 12.
Asked whether he would join hands with NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar for the MCA polls, Shelar said, "We have fought polls separately and then came a time... that my camp fought elections with his camp togethar. We are speaking to Devendra Fadnavis, and it will be our effort to see that the MCA elections are unopposed."
