Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Asks SEC To Hold Elections, Says Results Will Depend On Verdict
SC made it clear that poll results of all bodies, including where 50% ceiling on quota have been breached, will depend on its verdict
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 28, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government and its state election commission to conduct local body elections. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The apex court made it clear that poll results of all bodies, including where 50 per cent ceiling on quota have been breached, will depend on its verdict.
The bench said a three-judge bench will hear as many as 27 pleas concerning OBC reservation in local bodies on January 21, 2026. "Today we are making only a temporary arrangement, till the matter is finally heard. On January 21, 2026, a three-judge bench can hear. There should not be any objection from either side", the CJI said.
The apex court in May 2025 had directed the Maharashtra government and the SEC to conduct the long-pending elections within four months, and to grant OBC reservation based on the legal framework that existed prior to the Banthia Commission report.
Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the state election commission (SEC), contended that in 40 municipal councils and 17 nagar panchayats, 50 per cent ceiling on quota has been breached. The bench was informed that there are a total 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats where the poll process has begun.
Singh said that there are "only 40 municipal councils, out of 246, where reservation is exceeding 50 per cent and similarly, there are 17, out of 42 nagar panchyats, where this ceiling is breached".
The bench said the SEC can proceed with the election, but the results will be dependent on the final outcome of the case. The bench also said the state poll panel may proceed with the elections for other zila parishad, panchayat samiti and nagar parishad, where the issue of breach of 50 per cent quota is not there. The bench made it clear that the results of these local bodies will also depend on the final verdict in the case.
The apex court had earlier pulled up the SEC for non-compliance of its order and directed it to hold local body polls, stalled since 2022, to be completed by January 31, 2026, without further extension. The apex court on November 19, had asked the state government to consider deferring the process of nomination for local body elections till the issue of grant of 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) is adjudicated upon by it.
