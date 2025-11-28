ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Asks SEC To Hold Elections, Says Results Will Depend On Verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government and its state election commission to conduct local body elections. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The apex court made it clear that poll results of all bodies, including where 50 per cent ceiling on quota have been breached, will depend on its verdict.

The bench said a three-judge bench will hear as many as 27 pleas concerning OBC reservation in local bodies on January 21, 2026. "Today we are making only a temporary arrangement, till the matter is finally heard. On January 21, 2026, a three-judge bench can hear. There should not be any objection from either side", the CJI said.

The apex court in May 2025 had directed the Maharashtra government and the SEC to conduct the long-pending elections within four months, and to grant OBC reservation based on the legal framework that existed prior to the Banthia Commission report.