Maharashtra Local Bodies Results Where 50% Quota Ceiling Breached Would Depend On Verdict: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the final results of elections in Maharashtra for 57 local bodies, where the 50 per cent ceiling on the quota has been breached, will depend on its judgement in the case.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh said that confusion was created and cited previous orders, including a July 2022 direction by a three-judge bench approving the Banthia recommendations.

It was argued before the bench that state authorities acted under a "bona fide interpretation" of the court's orders. Senior advocate Indira Jaising contended that some petitioners have also moved a contempt petition, essentially challenging the May 2025 order.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the SEC, contended before the bench that elections to 242 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, a total of 288 bodies, have already been notified for December 2, and in 57 of these bodies, the 50 per cent reservation cap stands breached.

The bench said the reservation exceeding 50 per cent in the already-notified 57 bodies would remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

The bench, after noting discrepancies in figures regarding local bodies breaching the quota cap, asked the SEC to furnish a detailed list. The solicitor general sought an adjournment to allow time for consultations with the SEC.

Jaising, supporting the existing notified reservation structure, submitted that elections already underway should not be put on hold. She stressed that the court had earlier made the poll process subject to judicial outcome.

The CJI made it clear that if elections were ultimately found to be illegal, the court had the power to set them aside. “If elections are held contrary to law, they can be annulled," the CJI said.