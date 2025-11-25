Maharashtra Local Bodies Results Where 50% Quota Ceiling Breached Would Depend On Verdict: SC
The bench said the reservation exceeding 50 per cent in the already-notified 57 bodies would remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing proceedings.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the final results of elections in Maharashtra for 57 local bodies, where the 50 per cent ceiling on the quota has been breached, will depend on its judgement in the case.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh said that confusion was created and cited previous orders, including a July 2022 direction by a three-judge bench approving the Banthia recommendations.
It was argued before the bench that state authorities acted under a "bona fide interpretation" of the court's orders. Senior advocate Indira Jaising contended that some petitioners have also moved a contempt petition, essentially challenging the May 2025 order.
Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the SEC, contended before the bench that elections to 242 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, a total of 288 bodies, have already been notified for December 2, and in 57 of these bodies, the 50 per cent reservation cap stands breached.
The bench said the reservation exceeding 50 per cent in the already-notified 57 bodies would remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing proceedings.
The bench, after noting discrepancies in figures regarding local bodies breaching the quota cap, asked the SEC to furnish a detailed list. The solicitor general sought an adjournment to allow time for consultations with the SEC.
Jaising, supporting the existing notified reservation structure, submitted that elections already underway should not be put on hold. She stressed that the court had earlier made the poll process subject to judicial outcome.
The CJI made it clear that if elections were ultimately found to be illegal, the court had the power to set them aside. “If elections are held contrary to law, they can be annulled," the CJI said.
A counsel submitted that annulment would lead to waste of public funds and pressed for pausing the electoral process. Another counsel described the 50 per cent upper limit as a constitutional "Lakshman Rekha".
The apex court deferred to November 28 the hearing on the issue of reservation in local body elections. Local body elections in Maharashtra have remained stalled since 2021 due to the controversy surrounding OBC reservation. On November 19, the apex court had asked the state government to consider deferring the process of nomination for local body elections till the issue of grant of 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) is adjudicated upon by it.
In March 2022, the state had constituted the Jayant Kumar Banthia Commission to determine empirical data for OBC reservation. In July 2022, the commission submitted its report.
In May 2025, the bench directed Maharashtra to conduct the long-pending elections within four months and to grant OBC reservation based on the legal framework that existed prior to the Banthia report.
CJI says society must not be divided on caste lines
After a submission was made regarding the Centre’s announcement on conducting a caste census, the CJI orally observed that society must not be “divided” on caste lines. “Whatever we do, I think we should not divide society on caste lines,” said the CJI orally.
The CJI’s response came on a submission by Jaising about the government’s announcement of a caste census. The counsel contended that the Centre has announced a caste census precisely to ascertain the percentage of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the population.
It was argued before the bench that this is relevant for Part IX of the Constitution (local self-governance in rural India). The government had decided to conduct the Population Census – 2027 in two phases, along with the enumeration of castes.
Read more